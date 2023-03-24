Guard Lexi Donarski, a three-year starter for the Iowa State Cyclones women's basketball team, has entered the transfer portal. Donarski helped the Cyclones win the Big 12 women's tournament title earlier this month for the first time since 2001.

It's a significant loss for the Cyclones. The 6-foot junior guard was the second-leading scorer this season for Iowa State, which lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament to the Toledo Rockets.

Donarski, who is from La Crosse, Wisconsin, was Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 and has started all 95 games she has played for the Cyclones.

Iowa State loses super senior Ashley Joens, who graduated as the program's career leader in scoring and rebounding. Both she and center Stephanie Soares, a 6-6 center whose season ended in January because of a knee injury, are expected to be WNBA draft picks in April. Soares, who spent her first four seasons playing at the NAIA level, petitioned the NCAA for another year of eligibility after her injury, but that was denied this week.

The Cyclones also have three other players who have entered the transfer portal: forwards Morgan Kane and Maggie Vick and guard Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw.

UNC's Todd-Williams in portal

Another big name to enter the portal is junior guard Kennedy Todd-Williams, who was the second-leading scorer this season for the North Carolina Tar Heels. Todd-Williams, who is from Jacksonville, North Carolina, started the past two years for the Tar Heels and averaged 13.4 points per game this season.

Another UNC guard, reserve Destiny Adams, is also in the portal. North Carolina advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament this year.

Arizona's Fields seeking transfer

Lauren Fields is the latest Arizona Wildcats player looking to transfer. She joins former Arizona teammates Lauren Ware, Madi Conner, Paris Clark and Lemyah Hylton in the transfer portal. The Wildcats went 22-10 this season, losing to the Maryland Terrapins in the NCAA tournament's second round.