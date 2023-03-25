        <
        >

          March Madness 2023: Stats and reactions to Ohio State-UConn upset

          play
          Jacy Sheldon caps off a 17-2 Buckeyes run (0:16)

          Jacy Sheldon drives hard to the basket for a nice floater to cap off a 17-2 Buckeyes run. (0:16)

          11:07 PM GMT
          • Brianna Williams

          The Ohio State Buckeyes women's team punched its ticket to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1993 with a 73-61 victory over the UConn Huskies.

          The Buckeyes' own Twitter account was among the first to excitedly weigh in on the big win -- and spell check couldn't even slow them down.

          On the court, though, OSU quickly figured out how to slow down the Huskies.

          Here's a look at some numbers behind the Buckeyes' win.

          18: On first half plays starting with the press, seven UConn players shot 1-for-7 with 11 turnovers on 18 plays. This led to Ohio State's defense forcing 18 turnovers at halftime.

          25: Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson took note of the Buckeyes' game plan, which included forcing 25 total turnovers.

          608: UConn finished the season with 608 turnovers, its most in a season since 2002-03 (619).

          16: This ends a 16-year streak for UConn making the Elite Eight. It was the longest such streak in men's or women's NCAA tournament history. This is the first time since 1999 that the Elite Eight won't have Stanford or UConn in the field.

          14: Saturday's loss also snaps the Huskies' 14-year streak of making the Final Four, also the longest such streak in men's or women's tournament history.

          Renee Montgomery, ​​who won a national championship with the Huskies in 2009 and is currently part owner and vice president of the Atlanta Dream, still showed love to her alma mater.

          4: Meanwhile, the Ohio State faithful celebrated the program making its fourth Elite Eight appearance.

          ESPN Stats & Information contributed to this story.