The Iowa Hawkeyes are off to the 2023 NCAA tournament women's national title game after a 77-73 Final Four win over the No.1 South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday in Dallas.

Iowa will be making its first appearance in the title game after the program's first-ever win over an AP No. 1-ranked team. The Hawkeyes, behind Caitlin Clark's epic performance, also ended South Carolina's 42-game winning streak and ended its chances of back-to-back titles.

Notable numbers

4: With 41 points, this was Clark's fourth 30-point game in the NCAA tournament. She's tied for second-most in tournament play since 2000. Her point total was the most scored against South Carolina in the last four seasons.

5: There have been eight games in this NCAA tournament where a player has scored or assisted on 40 or more points for her team. Clark has five of those games. She scored or assisted on 58 of Iowa's 77 points in the victory. It was her fourth game this tournament with at least 50 points created -- all other players have one such game combined.

41: Clark's 41 points are the second-most in a Final Four or championship game. Only Sheryl Swoopes, who had 47 points in the 1993 national title game, had more. The 41 points are the most scored by a player against an undefeated team in either a men's or women's NCAA tournament game. She is also the first player in tournament history to score 40 in back-to-back games. The feat has only happened once in the men's tournament. Austin Carr scored 40 in three straight games for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 1970.

2: This was just the second time South Carolina trailed heading into the third quarter. The Gamecocks trailed the Stanford Cardinal by 10 on Nov. 20 before coming back to win in overtime. This was also just the second loss South Carolina's senior class experienced in their collegiate career.

It was a huge performance from Clark in a massive tournament upset. Iowa supporters and hoops fans lit up Twitter after the game:

Iowa fans

THE GOATTTTTTTTTTTTT #1MORE LFG HAWKSSS — Luka Garza ✞ (@LukaG_55) April 1, 2023

What an amazing day! Great Season Opener for the Iowa Cubs⚾️, and now @IowaWBB to the National Championship!!!🏀 #Iowa — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) April 1, 2023

WNBA and NBA

The pro hoopers lined up to shout out Clark for her performance.

WHAT A GAME 🤯🤯🤯 https://t.co/5WoPUXuaFn — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) April 1, 2023

Caitlin one of those generational players. Congrats to her and Iowa, one more to go. — Diamond DeShields (@diamonddoesit1) April 1, 2023

Wow! We have an LSU v Iowa showdown for the NCAA Championship



First time either Team has played in the championship game... what a time! @MarchMadnessWBB 🔥 — Renee Montgomery (@ReneeMontgomery) April 1, 2023

41 DUDE WHO DOES THAT!!!?? — Candace Parker (@Candace_Parker) April 1, 2023

we give credit when credit is due / 41 is insane 😮‍💨 — H O L L Y W O O D 🛬 (@ChennedyCarter) April 1, 2023

Caitlin dropped 41 on the best defensive team in the country... that's just nasty! 😳 — Layshia Clarendon (@Layshiac) April 1, 2023

Caitlin Clark is tough — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) April 1, 2023

She's really amazing at HOOP! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 1, 2023

Caitlin Clark something different😮‍💨 — Cole Anthony (@The_ColeAnthony) April 1, 2023

NFL players

The football world was also locked in on the Iowa-South Carolina game.

That was must watch television #CaitlinClark — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) April 1, 2023

Research from ESPN Stats and Information was used in this story.