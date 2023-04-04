Iowa's Caitlin Clark reacts to winning the John R. Wooden Award as the women's player of the year. (0:44)

Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark took home yet another accolade from the 2022-23 season, winning the 2023 Wooden Award -- given to the nation's most outstanding college basketball player.

Clark has now swept all the major player of the year awards, also earning the Naismith Trophy, Associated Press Player of the Year, Wade Trophy and USBWA national player of the year honors over the past few weeks.

The 6-foot point guard concluded her junior season averaging 27.8 points (the country's second-leading scorer), 8.6 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game on 47.3% shooting (38.9% from 3), while also recording five triple-doubles. The Hawkeyes (31-7) dropped just three games after Jan. 1, and with Clark's guidance, they won the Big Ten tournament and advanced to the Final Four for the first time since 1993.

After beating defending national champion South Carolina, Iowa made its first national title game appearance ever, ultimately falling to LSU 102-85.

Clark scored 41 points in the Elite Eight -- also recording the first 40-point triple-double in the women's or men's tournaments. She also dropped 41 in the national semifinal, finishing the event with records of 191 points, 60 assists and 32 3-pointers for a single NCAA tournament.

Clark, a junior, has two more years of collegiate eligibility remaining.