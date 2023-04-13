Celeste Taylor, the leading scorer for the Duke women's basketball team this season, is the second starter from the team to enter the transfer portal. Shayeann Day-Wilson went into the portal in March.

Taylor averaged 11.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Blue Devils, who finished 26-7 and lost to Colorado in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Taylor was one of four finalists for the Naismith defensive player of the year award.

Taylor, a 5-foot-11 guard from Valley Stream, New York, played her first two seasons for Texas before transferring to Duke, where she has played the past two years. Because of the COVID-19 waiver from the 2020-21 season, she still has one year of eligibility left.

Day-Wilson, a 5-6 sophomore guard from Toronto, Canada, averaged 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists for Duke this season. Along with the graduation of guard/forward Elizabeth Balogun, who led the team in rebounds (5.2) and was second in scoring (10.2), Duke is losing three starters from a team that went 14-4 in the ACC.