          Duke top scorer Celeste Taylor enters transfer portal

          1:17 AM GMT
          • M.A. VoepelESPN.com
            Close
              M.A. Voepel covers the WNBA, women's college basketball, and other college sports for espnW. Voepel began covering women's basketball in 1984, and has been with ESPN since 1996.
            Follow on Twitter

          Celeste Taylor, the leading scorer for the Duke women's basketball team this season, is the second starter from the team to enter the transfer portal. Shayeann Day-Wilson went into the portal in March.

          Taylor averaged 11.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Blue Devils, who finished 26-7 and lost to Colorado in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Taylor was one of four finalists for the Naismith defensive player of the year award.

          Taylor, a 5-foot-11 guard from Valley Stream, New York, played her first two seasons for Texas before transferring to Duke, where she has played the past two years. Because of the COVID-19 waiver from the 2020-21 season, she still has one year of eligibility left.

          Day-Wilson, a 5-6 sophomore guard from Toronto, Canada, averaged 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists for Duke this season. Along with the graduation of guard/forward Elizabeth Balogun, who led the team in rebounds (5.2) and was second in scoring (10.2), Duke is losing three starters from a team that went 14-4 in the ACC.