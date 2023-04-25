Former Oregon point guard Te-Hina Paopao has committed to South Carolina, she announced Monday on social media.

Paopao has two years of eligibility remaining. She averaged 12.5 points, 3.6 assists and 3.9 rebounds in three seasons in Eugene, where she was an all-Pac-12 First Team selection as a freshman and sophomore and an honorable mention as a junior.

"blessed & excited for the journey ahead," Paopao wrote in her social media post. "go gamecocks !"

Paopao was No. 7 in ESPN's transfer rankings this offseason. She was No. 11 in Hoop Gurlz's class of 2020 recruit rankings.

The 5-foot-9 California product bolsters a South Carolina lineup that lost seven players -- including all five starters -- to either the WNBA or graduation, including No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick Aliyah Boston, point guard Kierra Fletcher and guard Zia Cooke, who was also a first-round selection.

The Gamecocks return Raven Johnson, a rising redshirt sophomore who played meaningful minutes at the point off the bench this past season, where South Carolina went 36-1 before falling to Iowa in a national semifinal. Kamilla Cardoso (9.8 points, 8.5 rebounds per game) is their top returning scorer and rebounder.

Paopao was also one of the best 3-point shooters in the country last season (42.4% from the arc), something South Carolina will gladly incorporate after hitting approximately 31% of their 3s across the last two seasons.

Paopao dealt with injuries her first two seasons, but she was fully healthy in 2022-23 and led the Ducks in scoring during their four-game run in the WNIT.

With Paopao -- their first transfer portal addition this offseason -- in tow, the Gamecocks will look to return to a fourth consecutive Final Four in 2024.