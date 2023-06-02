LSU star Angel Reese has cameo in Latto-Cardi B music video

The ascent of Final Four Most Outstanding Player Angel Reese continues to reach new heights.

Reese, who propelled LSU to a program-first national title in April, briefly appeared in a new music video for "Put It on Da Floor Again" featuring rappers Latto and Cardi B. A line of the song's lyrics specifically mentions the Tigers, with Cardi B saying, "I've been ballin' so damn hard, could've went to LSU."

LSU saluted the shoutout, tweeting "ok @iamcardib we're ready for you" with a photoshopped graphic of the rapper wearing an LSU jersey.

Reese also shared images from the video shoot.

Reese's stellar play and unapologetic authenticity -- which were on display during LSU's title run -- have rapidly made one of the biggest faces of the college game, compiling 2 million followers on Instagram and a massive uptick in NIL valuation.

Since winning the title, Reese, 21, has also appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue and was portrayed on "Saturday Night Live." Recently, she and the rest of the LSU squad celebrated their championship at the White House.

The First Team All-American averaged 23.0 points and 15.4 rebounds in her first season in Baton Rouge following two years at Maryland. With Reese's return and an influx of promising freshmen and transfers, LSU is one of the favorites to win the 2024 national title.