Sundays are typically reserved for football, but not at Kinnick Stadium. Instead, Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes hit the hardwood for a historic game.
The Hawkeyes' 94-72 exhibition win against the DePaul Blue Demons was named "Crossover at Kinnick" and took place at the Hawkeyes' football stadium. The increased capacity helped Iowa to set the women's college basketball attendance record with 55,646 -- nearly doubling the previous record of 29,619 that was set at the 2002 Women's Final Four. The game's proceeds benefit The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
For comparison, the Hawkeyes' "Carver-Hawkeye Arena" has a capacity of 15,500, while Kinnick Stadium can hold 69,250 fans.
Per NCAA.com, breaking the attendance record was head coach Lisa Bluder's "personal goal."
"We start this season with every single game sold out in Carver-Hawkeye Arena," said Bluder. "We start this season with about 50,000 people joining us in Kinnick for the Crossover... we start this season without 40 percent of our starting lineup, but we also start this season with the nation's best player in Caitlin Clark."
It didn't take long for the Haweyes to heat up under the sun in Iowa City as Clark had a triple-double with 34 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds.
Here are the best moments from "Crossover at Kinnick:"
Setting the scene
A beautiful day for basketball 🤩#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/EVu5MtawtE— Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) October 15, 2023
Gettin' Warm 😎#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/yNFnNMjFyb— Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) October 15, 2023
Bird's eye view
This is 𝐰𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧'𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/nWcRnw2RT4— Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) October 15, 2023
The Hawkeye Wave
Bigger than basketball 💛#Hawkeyes— Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) October 15, 2023
pic.twitter.com/3KLYmlCVo1
Dishing out out sunshine dimes
𝗗𝗮𝘃𝗶𝘀 ➡️ 𝗖𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗸@davismolly14 x @CaitlinClark22 #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/HCus2ZO7fY— Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) October 15, 2023
Making "Herstory"
Made 𝐇𝐄𝐑story 🤩#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/ghPY4FTqrW— Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) October 15, 2023
What a day. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/wTWv9WjleG— Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) October 15, 2023