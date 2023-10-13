Open Extended Reactions

Before the 2023-24 women's college basketball season tips on Nov. 6, we're here to break down the sport's biggest headlines, players, teams and trends.

Have the LSU Tigers done enough in the offseason to win a second consecutive national championship? Will reigning national player of the year Caitlin Clark be able to lead a very different-looking Iowa Hawkeyes back to the Final Four? Where does Paige Bueckers' return from injury put the UConn Huskies in the national championship conversation? Which four teams will be No. 1 seeds on Selection Sunday? What is the most compelling conference race? Who are the best players in the nation?

There are a lot of questions leading in to the season. The answers will continue to unfold through the women's Final Four at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on April 5 and 7.

Last updated: October 13, 2023

National coverage

Conference previews and predictions

New faces in new places

Player and coach movements that will affect the 2023-24 season.

Draft

Who could declare for the 2024 WNBA draft -- and where they might land if they did.

Recruiting

How the top high school players are ranked after a busy summer -- plus, how the class of 2024 is looking leading into the early signing period.