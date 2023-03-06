Women's college basketball coaching changes for 2023-24

It's early March, but some big coaching vacancies are already open for the 2023-24 women's college basketball season.

Lindsay Whalen stepped down Thursday as Minnesota's head coach after five seasons. The Hutchinson, Minnesota, native and former Minnesota Lynx star took over the Gophers in 2018, going 71-76 overall and 32-58 in the Big Ten since taking over in 2018.

Whalen, who was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022, had signed a contract extension a year ago to take her through the 2024-25 season. The school said she will stay on as a special assistant to athletic director Mark Coyle though April 12, 2025.

Elsewhere, Lance White is out as head coach at Pittsburgh, the school announced Friday. In late February, Kristen Dowling announced she was stepping down at Pepperdine after four seasons.

ESPN.com is tracking all of the 2023-24 coaching carousel moves in women's college basketball throughout the offseason:

School: Out / In

Minnesota: Lindsay Whalen /

Pepperdine: Kristen Dowling /

Pittsburgh: Lance White /

TCU: Raegan Pebley /

Xavier: Melanie Moore /