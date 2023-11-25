Open Extended Reactions

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands -- River Baldwin scored a career-high 26 points and No. 10 North Carolina State beat a team ranked in the top 3 of the AP poll for the second time this month, topping No. 3 Colorado 78-60 at the Paradise Jam on Saturday.

Baldwin scored 16 points in the first half as the Wolfpack (7-0) pulled ahead by as many as 27 en route to their second signature win of the season. N.C. State beat then-No. 2 UConn 92-81 on Nov. 12 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Baldwin, whose previous career best was 19 points during her freshman year at Florida State in 2019, made 9 of 12 from the field and 8 of 8 free throws. She also had eight rebounds.

Aziaha James scored 13 points, Madison Hayes had 11 points and Mimi Collins added 10 points for the Wolfpack, who scored the game's first nine points and never trailed.

Jaylyn Sherrod led the Buffaloes (6-1) with 20 points and Frida Formann scored 14. Aaronette Vonleh, the team's leading scorer at 18.3 per game, was held to five points.