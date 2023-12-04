SCNext Top 25: Updated girls' high school basketball rankings

Open Extended Reactions

Since the preseason poll was published, we have seen some top 25 matchups and games to consider at events like the Thanksgiving Hoopfest (hosted in Texas), Art Turner Memorial Classic (Virginia), and the She Got Game Classic (Texas).

Timberview (Texas) makes its season debut in the top 25. Pickerington Central (Ohio), led by ESPNW No. 20 2024 Berry Wallace (Illinois signee), makes an initial appearance as well after they got the win over Purcell Marian (Ohio) this past the weekend. St. John's (Washington D.C.) also earned their way into the No. 25 spot in this week's poll with Maryland bound point guard and ESPNW No. 36 Kyndal Walker and Boston College bound wing Tatum Greene.

We will be on site in the DMV for the Capital Invitational and She Got Game Classic as well as the Utah Holiday Hoopfest where we will see numerous top 25 teams, top 100 players across all classes and matchups that will directly affect the top 25 ESPNW power rankings.

Utah Hoopfest features several ranked players as well as some major matchups in the 2025 and 2026 classes.

On display Friday will be one of the top guard matchups of the season as Lubbock Monterey (Texas) and Aaliyah Chavez (ESPN 60 No. 1, 2025) match up with Ridgeline (Utah) and Emilee Skinner (2025 No. 10). Saturday will bring Frisco Liberty (Texas) and Riverdale Ridge (Co.) with 2026 ESPNW top 10 Jacy Abii and Brihanna Crittendon going head to head.

The Capital Invitational features No. 12 Duncanville (Texas) playing No. 10 Bishop McNamara (Md.) and No. 1 Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) against No. 25 St. John's College Prep (Washington D.C.).

This event will also feature ESPNW 2024 No. 1 Sarah Strong and her Grace Christian Sanford (NC) squad. Strong is still undecided on her college destination -- her options include UConn, South Carolina, UCLA, Oregon, and North Carolina.

At the She Got Game Classic on Saturday, Long Island Lutheran and Duncanville meet while Bishop McNamara will face IMG (Fla.).

1. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 2-0

2. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 6-0

3. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 5-0

4. IMG Academy (Fla.) 6-0

5. Sidwell Friends (Washington D.C.) 1-1

6. Etiwanda (Calif.) 6-1

7. Archbishop Mitty (Calif.) 1-0

8. DME Academy (Fla.) 9-0

9. Sacred Heart (Ky.) 2-0

10. Bishop McNamara (Md.) 1-0

11. Mater Dei (Calif.) 4-0

12. Duncanville (Texas) 10-1

13. Morris Catholic (N.J.) 0-0

14. Hebron Christian (Ga.) 6-0

15. Timberview (Texas) 14-1

16. San Antonio Clark (Texas) 14-1

17. Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) 5-1

18. Pickerington Central (O) hio3-0

19. McDonogh (Md.) 2-1

20. Purcell Marian (Ohio) 3-1

21. Summer Creek (Texas) 13-1

22. Putnam City West (Okla.) 3-0

23. Bethany (Okla.) 0-0

24. Hazel Green (Ala.) 10-0

25. St. John's College Prep (Washington D.C.) 2-0