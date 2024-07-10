Open Extended Reactions

The USA Basketball Junior National Teams have their usual slate of competitions this summer, which features the FIBA U18 Women's AmeriCup, which was completed in Colombia in June, and the FIBA U17 Women's World Cup in Mexico beginning July 13.

The AmeriCup tournaments generally do not provide much competition for the USA squads until the medal rounds, as evidenced by their 79.2 margin of victory average prior to the gold medal game. The team had players from the 2024 and 2025 classes of 2024 and 2025 and several programs represented on the roster: South Carolina, USC (two), Texas, Florida, Duke, and UConn. Two rising seniors from the team are already committed as well -- Sienna Betts to UCLA and Leah Macy to Notre Dame.

The U17 World Cup tournament will be more of a challenge. The top five ranked teams in the world in the age group will compete for the gold medal starting July 13. The 12-member squad is composed of highly recruited players from the classes of 2024, 2025, 2026, and 2027. Stanford has secured two commitments from rising seniors in the class of 2025 -- Hailee Swain and Alex Eschmeyer -- and class of 2024 point guard Lanie Grant is a North Carolina signee. The rest of the roster remains uncommitted.

Let's look at the USA rosters as well as several international recruits that will be on the recruiting radar.

Joyce Edwards, who will be heading to South Carolina in the fall, earned MVP honors at the 2024 FIBA U18 Women's AmeriCup. Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

2024 FIBA U18 Women's AmeriCup

Head coach Teri Moren (Indiana head coach) and her two assistants were Jose Fernandez (South Florida head coach) and Niele Ivey (Notre Dame head coach) led the U18 team in the event that was held Bucaramanga, Colombia June 17-23. The court coaches on the staff were Shea Ralph (Vanderbilt head coach) and Charmin Smith (Cal head coach).

Behind soon-to-be USC freshman Kennedy Smith's 18 points, three rebounds, and three assists, Team USA beat Canada, 80-69, in the gold medal game. Incoming South Carolina freshman Joyce Edwards had 16 points, 13 rebounds, and five steals in the final while UCLA commit Sienna Betts (2025) contributed 15 points, nine rebounds, and three assists in a summer that has shown considerable growth and maturity on the floor for the rising high school senior.

Incoming Villanova freshman Jasmine Bascoe had 18 points, four rebounds, and five assists for Canada in the contest. She was supported by Dayton freshman Olivia Leung, who scored 16 points, and Nyadieng Yiech (2025), who recorded 13 points and four rebounds.

FIBA U18 AmeriCup All-Star 5

Joyce Edwards (USA, MVP of the event), averaged 14.2 points and 7.2 rebounds

Sienna Betts (USA), averaged 13.2 points and 8.0 rebounds

Jasmine Bascoe (Canada), averaged 14.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists

Ayla McDowell (Brazil), averaged 14.8 points and 7.7 rebounds.

Nerea Lagowski (Argentina), averaged 8.7 points and 9.8 rebounds

Second team

Kaleigh Heckel (USA), averaged 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists

Nyadieng Yiech (Canada), averaged 12.5 points and 6.0 rebounds on 43.5% from the 3-point line

Notable Players

Jasmine Davidson (USA), averaged 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists

Sarah Strong (USA), averaged 7.2 points and 7.7 rebounds

Manuella Alves Fernandes (Brazil), averaged 10.7 points and 8.2 rebounds

Jerzy Robinson is the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class and will be a key leader on Team USA U17. USAB

2024 FIBA U17 Women's World Cup

This event will take place in Irapuato and Leon, Mexico July 13-21.

Players who made these teams will not be available for the July evaluation periods with their club teams, which will impact the championship brackets of the major circuits.

This team includes eight players from last year's gold medal winning U16 AmeriCup team. This year's U17 World Cup will be a much different experience than last year's experience -- the teams are better and the talent is deeper. NYU head coach Meg Barber will lead the coaching staff.

USA is the favorite heading into this tournament and the expected challengers are No. 2 France, No. 3 Canada, No. 4 Spain, and No. 5 Australia. The Canadian squad will have several familiar faces as these players compete in the United States with their high school and club teams throughout the year. ESPNW's No. 2 2026 Olivia Vukosa of Christ the King (New York) suits up for Croatia at this event.

The USA roster has four guards with lead-guard ability and experience plus versatility at the wing/forward positions. Depth and mobility at the post spot is a concern as well as consistent 3-point shooting at the guard and wing positions overall. Expect the USA squad to utilize length and speed in pressing schemes and to occasionally play with some small-ball lineups. The USA squad will need to rely on more than just their talent advantage to win this tournament.

Notable non-USA players

These players are on the radars of college programs in the USA and will have to option to play collegiately if they so choose.

Canada

Agot Makeer

ESPNW No. 6 (2025)

One of the more elite players in the class, Makeer enters the competition as Canada's newest and best player.

Deniya Prawl

ESPNW No. 15 (2025)

The athletic scoring guard has a world of potential that could be unleashed on this stage. Consistency is key for her as well as attention to the defensive end.

Cearah Parchment

ESPNW No. 39 (2025)

Parchment is a smooth operating forward who stretches the floor. She has shown a focused defensive and rebounding effort in the last year that has helped her stock rise.

Savvy Swords

ESPNW No. 12 (2026)

Swords is the gritty wing/forward who can knock down the spot up 3 or battle physically inside with an array of footwork and face up moves.

Emilia Krstevski

ESPNW No. 25 (2026)

Krstevski is an emerging big in the 2026 class who has shown considerable physical improvements over the last year. She has soft touch and is more mobile than many realize.

Chance Berry

Class of 2027

Berry is an aggressive guard off the bounce who uses her stocky frame to attack the paint and pressure defensively.

Avery Arije

Class of 2027

Arije is a poised guard who can facilitate and produce from multiple positions on the perimeter.

Croatia

Olivia Vukosa

ESPNW No. 2 (2026)

Vukosa averaged 22.6 points, 17.1 rebounds, 1.9 blocks at the 2023 FIBA W U16 Europe event for Croatia. She is as highly recruited as they come and will have numerous college coaches following her games in Mexico as she is one of the more versatile bigs in the country with a very high ceiling.

Lena Bilic

Born: 2007

Bilic balances scoring, rebounding, and playmaking abilities, making her a well-rounded player and a versatile prospect.

Hana Arnautovic

Born: 2007

Arnautovic has displayed a scoring prowess, shooting efficiency from the 3, and playmaking skills as well as being a lead guard defender that makes her a prospect coaches will notice.

France

Ainhoa Risacher

Born: 2007

Ainhoa plays a well-rounded game contributing with scoring, rebounding, and assists as well as a defensive impact. She has enhanced her scoring ability and playmaking over time.

Italy

Isabel Hassan

Born: 2009

Hassan shows a major proclivity for the defensive end with generally improving offensive skills. She has a good feel for the game and projects as a prospect coaches will want to see.

Spain

Leyre Urdiain

Born: 2007

Urdiain is a well-rounded player who excels defensively and brings a valuable shooting efficiency.

Sara Okeke

Born: 2007

Okeke is an athlete who excels around the rim as a rebounder, paint protector and finisher. She is an active presence with a potential growth ceiling.

The 2024 FIBA U17 Women's World Cup will be Jordyn Palmer's first international experience with Team USA. USAB

USA Roster

Jacy Abii

ESPNW No. 3 2026

Legion Prep (Texas) | IFN UA

Abii averaged 8.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists for last year's U16 team. She is a strong wing who can also log some minutes at the forward position. She is a quality 3-point shooter, facilitates extremely well, and provides an active defensive presence. She will play a major role on this squad.

Kelsi Andrews

ESPNW No. 22 (2026)

Hazel Green (Alabama) | FBC United UA

Andrews averaged 6.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and a team-leading 1.7 blocks for last year's U16 team. She is returning to form off of a knee injury sustained last summer. She is a physical presence in the paint and carves out space inside for rebounds and finishing. She has good hands and can stretch the defense out to the 3.

Addison Bjorn

ESPNW No. 9 (2026)

Park Hill South (Missouri) | All Iowa Attack EYBL

Bjorn averaged 5.8 points and 3.5 rebounds for last year's U16 team. She is a highly effective utility player that can play many roles for this team. She slashes well from the wings and does a very good job rebounding, while also utilizing her length defensively. Bjorn is an all-around player who will provide the glue this team needs as they will face a variety of matchups.

Alex Eschmeyer

ESPNW No. 33 2025

Peak to Peak HS (Colorado) | Colorado Hoopsters

This is Eschmeyer's first international experience. The stock-rising Stanford commit has gained considerable strength and mobility over the last calendar year. She was particularly impressive at the USA Trials in May running the floor and knocking down 3s from the trail position. Look for her to log a lot of meaningful minutes for this team.

Lanie Grant

North Carolina Signee (2024 Class)

Grant averaged 11.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and led the team in 3s made (10) and 3-point shooting percentage (42%) for last year's U16 team. She brings a mature lead guard presence that a winning team needs. Her methodical preparation stood out immediately at the trials in May. Grant is a knock down shooter and a very fundamentally sound point guard. She will contribute heavily for this U17 squad.

Lola Lampley

ESPNW No. 19 (2026)

Lawrence Central HS (Indiana) | Indy Gym Rats EYBL

Lampley averaged 6.3 points and 4.7 rebounds for last year's U16 team. She is a versatile forward/wing who can put the ball on the floor, get on the glass, and defensively challenge in passing lanes. She has the defensive switching ability necessary in international competition and her experience from last year will serve this team well.

Jordyn Palmer

ESPNW No. 4 (2027)

Westtown HS (Pennsylvania) | Philly Rise EYBL

This is Palmer's first international competition and the smooth wing will bring a physical presence to the perimeter and attack the paint and the boards very well. She is excellent in transition and a quality decision maker.

Jerzy Robinson

ESPNW No. 1 (2026)

Sierra Canyon (California | No Club Basketball

Robinson led the U16 team with 17.3 points and 10.2 rebounds last summer. She brings the alpha-presence that gives confidence to teammates and levels up the competitive feel of the floor. Robinson bullies her way to the paint and knows how to create her own shot. Efficiency will be the name of the game for her - less volume, more production needed at this level. Expect her to play a major role.

Emilee Skinner

ESPNW No. 9 (2025)

Ridgeline HS (Utah) | Utah Prospects 3SSB

This is Skinner's first international competition. She is a guard who can play any perimeter position with her size and skills. A lead guard by trade, it looks like she will be slotted off the ball initially with this team. This will help them in their transition attack and also allow the USA team to play with a big perimeter team, if necessary. Skinner will provide some much-needed shooting and does a fantastic job of getting to the free throw line.

Hailee Swain

ESPNW No. 10 (2025)

Holy Innocents Episcopal (Georgia) | Team Elite 3SSB

Swain averaged 10.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 2.5 steals for last year's U16 team. She will provide a defensive punch with her ball pressure and use her ball skills to attack the paint and break down defenders in transition and the half court. Her shooting improvements really have made a difference this year. She will be a tough cover and will produce for this team. She's committed to Stanford.

Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka

ESPNW No. 2 (2027)

Bullis HS (Maryland) | WV Thunder UA

In her first international experience, look for Manyacka to have a break-out experience. As the May trials went on, she got more comfortable as a playmaker and made lasting impressions with those in attendance. She brings a physicality to the floor that is hard to match while gaining skill by the day. Defensively, she rebounds tenaciously and can guard just about any position on the floor. She will have an important role on this team.

McKenna Woliczko

ESPNW No. 6 (2026)

Archbishop Mitty (California) | Jason Kidd Select S24

Woliczko contributed 11.8 points and 9.7 rebounds to last year's U16 team and is one of the veteran members of this team. A multi-sport athlete accustomed to winning, she brings a relentlessness to the floor that elevates the level of play. Woliczko is effective around the rim and hard to keep off the glass. She has added the ability to knock down 3s in the slot and slash from the perimeter, making her an even tougher cover. Her box scores have the chance to jump off the page in Mexico.