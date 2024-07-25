Ryan McGee takes a look at the top 10 athletes on ESPN's list of the 100 greatest athletes of the past 25 years. (2:52)

With so many transcendent athletes over the past 25 years, we thought it was time to poll our experts to find the best of the best. In considering the best athletes of the 21st century, we expanded our choices beyond North America. ESPN editions from around the globe contributed to the nominations and voting process of the Top 100, as well as individual sport list rankings.

Voters were instructed to consider only an athlete's performance since 2000. In the end, we received more than 70,000 votes from ESPN contributors. Find every list as they are published here:

Top 100 athletes of the 2000s

25 future top athletes of the 21st Century

Top 25 MLB players

Top 10 men's MMA fighters | Top 10 women's MMA

Top 25 men's soccer players | Top 25 women's soccer players

Top 10 women's tennis players | Top 10 men's tennis players

Top 25 Australian athletes

Top 25 UK athletes

Top 25 African athletes

Ranking ESPN dos 25 maiores atletas brasileiros do século 21

Top 25 NFL players | Top 25 Olympians

Top 25 fantasy football players | Top 25 fantasy baseball players

Top 25 NBA players | Top 25 women's basketball players | Top 10 Men's boxers

Coming this week:

July 26: NHL, Golf, women's boxing