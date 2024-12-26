Open Extended Reactions

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers could be significantly shorthanded for Saturday's playoff-clinching game against the New England Patriots.

Los Angeles ruled out running back Gus Edwards (ankle) and listed running back J.K. Dobbins (MCL sprain) as questionable Thursday. Saturday is the most important game of the Chargers' season, as a win secures them a playoff spot.

Coach Jim Harbaugh said Edwards sustained his ankle injury in the team's win over the Denver Broncos last Thursday and aggravated his ankle in practice this week. Edwards missed four games on injured reserve with an ankle injury earlier this season, but Harbaugh said he was unsure whether it was the same ankle.

Edwards is coming off of his best game as a Charger. He finished with 68 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries in the win over the Broncos. He set up a game-clinching touchdown with a 43-yard rush in the fourth quarter, the second-longest rush of his career.

Dobbins has been on injured reserve for the Chargers' past four games. He was one of the league's top backs before his injury in Week 12, averaging 72.6 yards per game through the first 11 weeks, seventh in the NFL. Dobbins was a limited participant in practice throughout the week.

If Dobbins and Edwards are out, the Chargers will rely on rookie running back Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins. Haskins scored on a 34-yard reception to put the game out of reach for the Chargers late in the fourth quarter of their win over the Broncos. Vidal has 193 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown this season.