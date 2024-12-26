Stephen A. Smith explains why Jalen Hurts' injury was a bigger headline than Jayden Daniels' stellar game in the Commanders' win over the Eagles. (1:10)

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles coach Nick Sirianni apologized to Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz after their heated exchange Sunday, a league source confirmed.

The two met on the field after the Commanders' 36-33 win over Philadelphia. Apparently not liking the power with which Ertz high-fived him, Sirianni mocked Ertz for having little impact in the game, the source said.

Ertz, who was coming off a concussion, had one catch for 12 yards on two targets.

Taking exception to Sirianni's comments, Ertz got in Sirianni's face. The situation was deescalated by Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro.

The incident was first reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Sirianni later called Ertz to apologize, the source said.

"I'll just keep all of my conversations with any guys private," Sirianni said Thursday. "I've got a lot of respect for Zach. Great football player, great person to be around. I really got a lot of respect for Zach and all the good things that he's done and my relationship with him."

Ertz said Thursday he didn't want to get into specifics about what happened Sunday.

"Nick and I had a great relationship when I was there, and we still have a great relationship. It's definitely been blown way out of proportion. We spoke. We're good. There's no ill feelings on my part and I don't think there are any ill feelings on his part," he said. "It's just something in the heat of the moment that probably got blown out of proportion and maybe a misunderstanding. But him and I are fine. Everyone knows how I feel about that place and that building, but at the same time, I love being here."

Ertz played the first eight-plus years of his career with the Eagles and is one of the most accomplished pass catchers in franchise history. He ranks second in all-time receptions (579) and fifth in receiving yards (6,267).

Ertz scored the go-ahead touchdown in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots, helping the Eagles capture their only Lombardi Trophy.

He played six games under Sirianni during the 2021 season before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals in October of that season. A source said there were no real issues between the two during their time together in Philadelphia.

ESPN's John Keim contributed to this report.