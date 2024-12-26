CHICAGO -- The Seattle Seahawks will be without Kenneth Walker III for their playoff push after placing their leading rusher on injured reserve Thursday.

Walker already had been ruled out for the Thursday night game against the Chicago Bears because of an ankle injury he suffered in the fourth quarter of Seattle's loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. He was listed as a nonparticipant in practice all three days this week.

Speaking ahead of the game against the Bears on Thursday, Seahawks general manager John Schneider told Seattle Sports 710-AM that Walker is dealing with a high-ankle sprain.

To take Walker's place on the 53-man roster, the Seahawks signed rookie George Holani off their practice squad. Holani served as their third running back behind Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh in what turned out to be a 6-3 win over Chicago. Seattle also elevated cornerback Artie Burns for the game against the Bears.

Walker's third NFL season has been marred by injuries. The 2022 second-round pick missed two games in September after hurting his oblique in the opener and two more in December because of a calf injury. Going on IR will sideline him for a minimum of four games, meaning his season is over unless the Seahawks make a deep playoff run.

In 11 games, Walker leads the Seahawks with 573 rushing yards and 153 carries, scoring seven rushing touchdowns. Charbonnet, who will again take over as the team's No. 1 back with Walker out, entered Thursday with 453 rushing yards on 106 carries and a team-high eight rushing touchdowns in 15 games.

With Walker in and out of the lineup this season, the Seahawks rank 30th in rushing yards per game (91.9) and 23rd in yards per carry (4.1).