History was made in the third quarter of the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes' 67-58 win over the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday night. Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark became the 15th player in Division I women's basketball history to reach 3,000 points.

She reached the milestone in just 110 games, the second fastest among the 15 women behind Mississippi Valley State's Patricia Hoskins.

Clark, a native of West Des Moines, Iowa, etched her name into the record books when she cashed in on her fifth 3-pointer of the game.

With the bucket, she also became the first player in Division I history, women's or men's, with at least 3,000 points, 750 rebounds and 750 assists.

Here are some notable numbers from Clark's historic night.

20: She needed 22 points to reach 3,000 points heading into the game and by reaching the mark in the third quarter, she had her 20th straight 20-point game dating back to last season. That is tied for the second-longest streak by a Division I player over the past 25 seasons.

Three: Clark is the third player in Big Ten history to have 3,000 career points, trailing Rachel Banham (3,093) in 2012-16 and Kelsey Mitchell (3,402) in 2015-18.

14: The reigning national player of the year has gotten quite familiar with breaking records, but there's still a first time for everything. Clark scored all of Iowa's 14 points in the third quarter, marking the only time in her career that she accounted for all of the team's points in a single quarter.

41: She needed only 22 points to meet the 3,000-point milestone and finished the game with nearly double that amount. With 35 points, it was her 41st game in which she scored at least 30, extending her lead for most of any Division I player over the past 25 seasons.

79: In the second half, she accounted for 26 of her team's 33 points, which was 79% of their total offense. Her teammates shot 3-of-5 off her fourth-quarter passes. Clark finished the game with five assists.

ESPN Stats and Information contributed to this story.