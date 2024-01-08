SCNext Top 25: Updated girls' high school basketball rankings

Open Extended Reactions

We did not see much of a shake-up in the Top 25 this week. With a couple of St. John's College Prep losses, Hopkins finds its way back into the rankings.

Thomas Dale out of Virginia and Minnetonka out of Minnesota are both on the radar for consideration.

We will see some major matchups over the MLK weekend at Classic in the Country and Classic in the City in Ohio as well as the MLK Classic in Atlanta and She Got Game MLK Classic in Virginia.

Thursday will bring Lake Highland Prep visiting DME Academy in Florida.

The Spalding Hoophall Classic is the traditional powerhouse event of the weekend hosting boys and girls matchups on the ESPN networks.

Friday brings a matchup between No. 8 Morris Catholic and Mater Dei at the Hoophall Classic. Morris features the Pauldo twins, Mia and Mya. Mater Dei's Addi Deal is out with an ankle injury, but the roster has Duke signee Janessa Cotton and sophomore Kaeli Wynn.

No. 4 Sidwell Friends will meet No.11 Etiwanda on Saturday. Sidwell Friends brings UCLA signees Kendall Dudley and Zania Socka-Nguemen as well as sophomore Jordyn Jackson versus Etiwanda and USC signee Kennedy Smith and juniors Puff Morris (PG) and Grace Knox (F).

In a matchup on ESPNU (9 a.m. ET) on Monday, No. 2 Long Island Lutheran will face Etiwanda. The Long Island Lutheran roster is led by Michigan signee Syla Swords and Notre Dame signee Kate Koval. Lauryn Swann is a stock rising unsigned senior who will make visits to Georgetown, Arizona, Wisconsin, Marquette, Clemson, and Missouri.

This matchup will also pit two USC signees against each other: PG Kayleigh Heckel of Long Island Lutheran and wing/forward Kennedy Smith of Etiwanda.

1. Archbishop Mitty (Calif.) 11-0

2. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 10-1

3. Montverde Academy (Fla.) 13-1

4. Sidwell Friends (Washington) 6-1

5. Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 15-1

6. IMG Academy (Fla.) 15-1

7. Bishop McNamara (Md.) 10-3

8. Morris Catholic (N.J.) 11-0

9. DME Academy (Fla.) 13-0

10. Duncanville (Texas) 20-3

11. Etiwanda (Calif.) 13-2

12. Hebron Christian (Ga.) 12-2

13. Timberview (Texas) 26-1

14. San Antonio Clark (Texas) 22-1

15. Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) 12-4

16. Pickerington Central (Ohio) 10-1

17. Purcell Marian (Ohio) 13-1

18. Grayson (Ga.) 14-0

19. Putnam City West (Okla.) 10-0

20. Incarnate Word Academy (Mo.) 11-0

21. DeSoto HS (Texas) 13-5

22. Grace Christian Sanford (N.C.) 16-0

23. Johnston (Iowa) 13-0

24. Hopkins HS (Minn.) 10-2

25. Mater Dei (Calif.) 14-5

Also Considered: Rutgers Prep (NJ), Dr. Phillips (Fla.), Christ the King (N.Y.), South Grand Prairie (Texas), Bethany (Okla.), Summer Creek (Texas) Sacred Heart (Ky.), McDonogh (Md.), Hazel Green (Ala.), St. John's College Prep (Washington) 10-3, Minnetonka (Minn.), Thomas Dale (Va.).