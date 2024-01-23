Breaking down the 2024 McDonald's All American girls' game roster

Open Extended Reactions

This year's class of McDonald's All Americans was announced on Tuesday, Jan. 23 on ESPN's NBA Today.

The lineup includes 24 of the top 33 players in the current ESPNW 100 -- although the class will get a post-high school season ranking update. USC leads the way with three signees being named to this year's roster followed by Texas, UConn, UCLA, South Carolina, Florida and Michigan each with two. There are 14 total programs represented here with two prospects yet to commit.

The game will be played in Houston at the Toyota Center on April 2 (ESPN2/ESPN app, 6:30 p.m. ET).

With the class announced, we break down each player, their development over the years, what separates them from the rest of the country and what to expect to see from them at the next level.

G Imari Berry, Clarksville (Texas)

Signed with: Clemson | 2024 ESPNW Ranking: 13

Berry is a talented scorer and can put up points in a flurry. She is a long guard with a smooth handle and a knack for creating space with her footwork and one-on-one moves. She glides to the rim to finish or dump off passes as she attracts help often. Over the course of the last year, her game has matured in reading screens with her patience on off-ball screens and in pick-and-roll play. She also decided to further commit to the defensive end -- she uses her length to pester ball handlers, gets in passing lanes and has increased energy while in help defense and on the defensive glass.

G Mikayla Blakes, Rutgers Prep (New Jersey)

Committed to: Vanderbilt | 2024 ESPNW 100 Ranking: 10

Blakes is a dynamic guard with length and athleticism that's hard to match from opponents. She is quick to the rim with slashing ability and patient in pick-and-roll play. Over the last year she has increased her effectiveness from 3, resulting in a major stock rise in her ranking. She uses her length, feel and IQ on defense to be disruptive on the ball and dangerous in passing lanes and help rotation. Blakes is one of the rare ESPN 100 players in the 2024 class yet to decide on her destination for the next level.

PG Jaloni Cambridge, Montverde Academy (Florida)

Committed to: Ohio State | 2024 ESPNW 100 Ranking: 3

Cambridge is jet fast and brings extreme tempo to the floor. She puts major pressure on the opposing point guard and has a relentless motor defensively. With the ball in her hands, she is a tough cover due to her speed, athleticism, and shiftiness. Cambridge is also an acrobatic finisher around the rim -- often elevating, taking contact and deciding how to finish in the air. She was a late December commitment to Kevin McGuff and the Ohio State program and fits their pressing and quick attacking style very well.

F Justice Carlton, Seven Lakes (Texas)

Signed with: Texas | 2024 ESPNW Ranking: 7

Carlton is a strong, smooth, and skilled forward. She can battle inside on the glass or put the ball on the floor in the face up game and from the top of the key. She is particularly good in transition -- running the floor or with the ball in her hands while attacking or facilitating. She stretches the floor out beyond the 3-point line as well. Defensively, she is agile and reads the floor well, which helps her get numerous tips and steals on top of stacking rebounds. She will bring physicality and skill to the Texas program.

Both Long Island Lutheran's Syla Swords and Archbishop Mitty's Morgan Cheli will play in the McDonald's All-American Girls Game. Nike TOC

G/W Morgan Cheli, Archbishop Mitty (California)

Signed with: UConn | 2024 ESPNW 100 Ranking: 18

Cheli is a swiss-army knife type of perimeter player. Over the course of the last 18 months, she has gone from a slashing wing with a nice pull-up jumper to an all-around guard that often carries the lead guard duties for her No. 1 Archbishop Mitty squad. She has added some wiggle to her handle and dramatically improved her effectiveness from 3 with her high release shot and elevation. The 6-2 future Husky is an excellent passer, quality rebounder and very versatile on the court. She'll see some minutes at the guard and forward position at UConn when she gets to Storrs for next season.

F Kendall Dudley, Sidwell Friends School (Washington)

Signed with: UCLA | 2024 ESPNW 100 Ranking: 14

Dudley, a versatile and all around forward who brings a glue-like affect to the floor, joins former Sidwell teammate Kiki Rice at UCLA next season. She can fill holes inside or out and is a very good passer. Her footwork leads to success in the face up game, she can score at the rim and her feel has her running a point-forward role at times for her teams. Defensively, she can guard inside and out, depending on the scout and her assignment.

F Joyce Edwards, Camden (South Carolina)

Signed with: South Carolina | 2024 ESPNW 100 Ranking: 2

Edwards has a quiet and understated game, but her stat-filling box scores say otherwise. She has a poised and effective demeanor on the floor -- never showing signs of being rattled and always willing to compete to get the job done. She is an excellent offensive rebounder and has stretched the range of her jump shot to out beyond the 3-point line. She is a tough cover for opposing forwards because of her length, strength and overall athleticism. Joyce's game is extremely efficient and she just makes the right play -- whether it's a jumper, attacking the rim or finding a teammate. She joins a South Carolina squad with a lineage of All-American front court players and will try to add to that list.

PG Kayleigh Heckel, Long Island Lutheran (New York)

Signed with: USC | 2024 ESPNW Ranking: 28

Heckel is a speedy point guard with some serious wheels. When she pushes the ball in transition, her "0-to-60" speed is hard to match in the country. Heckel is explosive to the basket and finishes at the rim with elevation through contact. She changes direction on a dime, shifts pace better than most and is relentless defensively while maintaining incredible conditioning. She rebounds very well out of the guard position and now that she's evolved to a catch and shoot player, she has made herself one of the best guards in the class. She is joining a loaded 2024 class with USC and looks to continue the Trojans upward momentum into the future.

G Avery Howell, Boise (Idaho)

Signed with: USC | 2024 ESPNW 100 Ranking: 23

Howell is a relentless competitor known for her gym schedule and routine. Over the last 18 months, she has seen her stock and ranking rise because of it. She has sharpened her handle and become a knock down 3-point shooter. Already a rugged defender and one of the best rebounders in the class, she added more versatility to her offensive weapons this season to make her impactful on both ends. Howell has a no-nonsense leadership style and expects a business-like approach from teammates. She joins a loaded USC recruiting class that is ranked No. 1 and has seen the profile of the program increase under head coach Lindsay Gottlieb.

PG Zamareya Jones, North Pitt HS (North Carolina)

Signed with: NC State | 2024 ESPNW 100 Ranking: 17

Jones brings a competitive joy to the floor at all times. She is quick off the bounce and plays with flair, especially in transition. She can catch fire from the 3, which keeps defenders honest and it allows her to manipulate defenses off the dribble and get to the paint where she can finish at the rim or a variety of runners and floaters. She is pesky on the ball defensively and does a great job in the passing lanes. She will join an exciting lineup at NC State for coach Wes Moore.

F Kate Koval, Long Island Lutheran

Signed with: Notre Dame | 2024 ESPNW 100 Ranking: 5

Koval is the most dominant post player in the class and is skilled far beyond the paint. Strong and agile inside with advanced footwork, she can also face up and stretch the defense out to the 3-point line. She is patient in the post and a good passer out of double teams as her presence at Long Island Lutheran has been the anchor for success as a perennial power. Defensively, she is physical inside, can switch onto a smaller opponent, or execute different ball-screen coverages. She will add a new level on the interior for head coach Nielle Ivey and Notre Dame.

G Jordan Lee, St. Mary's (California)

Signed with: Texas | 2024 ESPNW 100 Ranking: 8

Lee is another all-around competitive perimeter player in the class. Known to be a defensive stopper and a power guard early in her high school career, she added some advancements to her handle and consistency to her 3-point shot with an already smooth pull-up jumper. Lee has a strong base and frame and finishes well at the rim. Defensively she can handle any perimeter assignment. Texas is a defense-first team that excels in turning pressure into points and Lee will fit in very well in Austin for Vic Schaefer.

PG Madisen McDaniel, Bishop McNamara (Maryland)

Signed with: South Carolina | 2024 ESPNW 100 Ranking: 12

McDaniel is a speedy point guard that exhausts all of her energy with her style of play. From the opening tip, she is all go, all the time, putting pressure on the opposition as she pushes the ball up the floor and attacks the paint. She relishes contact at the rim and lives at the free throw line. She is an almost impossible single cover in transition, often drawing two defenders and creating opportunities for teammates. Defensively, she is an intense on ball defender and a terror in the passing lanes. Going to play for Dawn Staley at South Carolina will be an investment in her continuing point guard development.

Future Florida Gator Alivia McGill (2024 No. 16) lands in the McDonald's All-American lineup. Adidas 3SSB

PG Alivia McGill, Hopkins (Minnesota)

Signed with: Florida | 2024 ESPNW Ranking: 16

McGill is all business on the floor. She is a physical guard who is a supremely talented distributor and has a unique finishing package at the rim. McGill is very good in ball screen action as she reads the primary defender perfectly and has learned how to effectively attack the post defender and read the layers of help as she whips the ball to open teammates to counter the defensive scheme. Over the last year, she increased her 3-point percentage, which forces the defense to play her closer. This leads to her getting her defender on her hip -- usually a win for McGill. Defensively, she is an in-your-face competitor who backs down from no one. She is tough on the ball and reads action in help in an advanced manner. She will be great fit for Kelly Finley at Florida.

W Olivia Olson, Benilde Saint Margaret (Minnesota)

Signed with: Michigan | 2024 ESPNW 100 Ranking: 15

Olson is an all-around skilled basketball player that will be able to play multiple positions at the next level. She is a big wing with point guard eyes and a knock down 3. Her game has evolved from primary ballhandler to what can be described as a versatile point-forward application now. She can take advantage of her skills in post-up or pinch post touches as well as lead and facilitate the offense. Michigan is bringing in a big and important 2024 class and she is a vital part of it for Kim Barnes-Arico.

P Me'Arah O'Neal, Episcopal HS (Texas)

Signed with: Florida | 2024 ESPNW Ranking: 33

O'Neal has tantalizing talent that is undeniable. She is long and mobile as a forward with a knack for shooting the 3 and an advanced handle for a big. She has started to tap into the potential impact she can have on the defensive end and on the offensive glass. She also has shown signs of being an excellent weak-side shot blocker and an elite all-around rebounder as well. Over the course of the last couple of years, we have seen her statistical impact increase on all fronts as well as an increase in her motor. Being the daughter of Shaquille O'Neal is a heavy target to carry but O'Neal may have as much upside as any of the players named to this year's McDonald's All-American class. Kelly Finley is a fantastic coach for her to continue that growth at Florida.

F Mackenly Randolph, Sierra Canyon (California

Not Committed | 2024 ESPNW Ranking: 21

Randolph is an intelligent forward that has elements of the throw-back blue collar forward of old, but also the stretch and facilitating skills seen more in today's spaced-out game. Randolph is a poised and fundamental player that has valuable leadership characteristics and it is showing more during her senior season. She has the ability to knock down mid-range shots and sink 3s, but also takes defenders to the block late in games to seal the deal. She is a savvy defender and very good on the glass, averaging a double-double this season. Randolph has yet to choose a school but is considering Louisville, Notre Dame and Michigan State.

F Arianna Roberson, Clark (Texas)

Signed with: Duke | 2024 ESPNW 100 Ranking: 19

Roberson is a lengthy, tall and agile athlete with a major projection. A two-sport athlete while in high school, her future is locked into basketball development and promises heavy returns. She changes everything in the paint defensively with her mobility and timing as she blocks and challenges shots -- she keeps smaller opponents in front as she moves laterally very well. Offensively, she has touch out to the 3-point line and can put it on the floor while complementing that with quality court vision for a big. She will take her versatility and potential to the tutelage of Kara Lawson and the Duke staff for college.

W/F Kennedy Smith, Etiwanda HS (California)

Signed with: USC | 2024 ESPNW 100 Ranking: 6

Smith is a do-everything wing/forward that fits well in today's semi-positionless game. She is a strong athlete who slashes to the rim, but also has the touch to knock down 3s and has developed a quick release that does not need much space. Defensively, she can just about guard anyone on the floor -- a testament to how hard she plays and how much she thinks the game. Laterally, there are not many better than her at her size so when she is guarding a perimeter player, her stance and discipline often win that battle. She is agile and strong on the interior, also an advantage when she is matched up on forwards or post players. She has added more to her handle and we expect to see more growth as she plays for Lindsay Gottlieb and the USC program.

F/C Zania Socka-Nguemen, Sidwell Friends School

Signed with: UCLA | 2024 ESPNW Ranking: 27

Socka-Nguemen is a prime example of a steady rising and developing prospect. She has always been an active athlete, but early on the skills and feel for the game were questioned. The staff at Sidwell Friends made an extremely detailed year-round plan of action that included skills and strength, conditioning, and agilities workouts that she followed during her time there and it has paid dividends. Zania improved in all areas of the game and enhanced her natural ability to affect the game physically. She patrols the paint and changes shots and rebounds, but now does it in schemes and rotationally with less fouling. Offensively, she is an incredible screener and now has added the ability to shape up and catch and finish off of drives, reads, and adjustments. She is able to put the ball on the floor and play with her back to the basket - both finishing well and drawing fouls where she is an above 70% free throw shooter. Socka-Nguemen is a throwback big in the sense that she is not high maintenance and revels in the blue-collar role. She is a nice addition to the 2024 class headed to UCLA.

Sarah Strong is the top ranked recruit in the 2024 class but has yet to commit. UConn, UCLA, LSU, North Carolina and Oregon are in the mix. Adidas 3SSB

F Sarah Strong, Grace Christian Sanford (NC)

Not Committed | 2024 ESPNW 100 Ranking: 1

Strong may be the most unique player we have seen in years. She has a powerful game, but a feathery touch. She battles inside for boards, but can create space to pull a 3 off the dribble. Strong can play inside and out, but also facilitate the offense for her teams. She is soft spoken but has a competitive fire while carving out space to own the boards like she owns real estate in the paint. As talented of a scorer as she is, the most impressive thing Strong does is pass. At this time, she is undecided on her college destination but is considering UConn, UCLA, LSU, North Carolina, and Oregon.

G Syla Swords, Long Island Lutheran

Signed with: Michigan | 2024 ESPNW 100 Ranking: 11

Swords is one of the top, all-around complete guards in the country. She is tough as nails, serious competitor between the lines, but a caring and diligent leader off the court. Swords finishes strong at the rim, has a consistent pull-up jumper, and is lethal from the 3. She has quite a bit of international competition under her belt, participating on several levels of the Canadian National Team in her career thus far. She is a savvy defender, often shutting down the primary scorers of opponents with her intensity and anticipation. Her energy and positivity are contagious and she will head to Michigan and head coach Kim Barnes-Arico next year -- soon to be a fan favorite in Ann Arbor with her style of play.

W/F Berry Wallace, Pickerington Central (Ohio)

Signed with: Illinois | 2024 ESPNW Ranking: 20

Wallace is a highly fundamental wing/forward with all around skill and a very high basketball IQ. This all leads to her being one of the more versatile players in the 2024 class. She's lights out from the 3-point line and the argument could be made that she does not take enough of them as she is a team-first mentality player. She has a nice wiggle to her handle and can break down bigger forwards who try to check her, but also take a wing down to the block where she has nice back to basket and turn-around jumper game. Defensively, she is physical and smart and can guard inside and out and is a solid rebounder. She is headed to Illinois where they play with pace and space and she will add to that philosophy with her skill package for Shauna Green.

G Allie Ziebell, Neenah (Wisconsin)

Signed with: UConn | 2024 ESPNW 100 Ranking: 4

Ziebell is a silent assassin. She has a tough unflappable quality about her and nothing rattles her on the floor. She is adept at getting to her spots -- whether with the ball in her hands or moving without the ball off of screens and actions -- and knocking down shots at a high percentage. Ziebell makes quick decisions with the ball and as a result is a quality facilitator for her teams. She will fit in with coach Geno Auriemma and the UConn style of play -- skilled and smart and ready to counter what the opponent throws at her.