WBB recruiting: The biggest trends over the first half of the high school season

A lot of basketball has been played across the country during the first half of the high school season. Major events have included: She Got Game Series, Nike Tournament of Champions, Hoopfest Series, POA Holiday Classic and this weekend's Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Every year sees players grow in skill and production while teams and programs emerge as the cream of the crop for the year. Points have been scored, defensive stops and rebounds have been secured, and tournament championships were crowned. Teams have played enough games to start rounding into form and separate from the pack.

What are some of the more outstanding trends we are seeing throughout the country?

Class of 2024 highlights

This senior class continues to shine and numerous players continue to get better. The group is so talented that this class will require an update to the rankings after the high school season. In the past few classes, there hasn't been enough separation during the final high school season to do so overall, but that is not the case with the class of 2024. They continue to compete and grow while they prepare for the leap to the collegiate level next season.

Syla Swords

No. 11 ESPNW

Long Island Lutheran (Michigan signee)

Swords is leading an outstanding Long Island Lutheran (New York) squad against what is regarded as the hardest schedule in the country -- there are currently 11 top 25 teams on the team's slate and a few more that could be considered by season's end. The senior guard is a relentless competitor on both ends and has added a quicker catch-and-shoot element to her game from long range, better finishing package around the rim and her mid-range pull up is consistent. On defense, she is often tasked with taking on the opponent's best perimeter option but it is her leadership intangible that makes her elite. Her approach and her presence raise the level of those around her. The mature and team-first mentality translates directly to the next level and beyond. She is currently averaging 16.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. Long Island Lutheran has another tough test on Monday at the Hoophall Classic against Etiwanda (California) on ESPNU (9 a.m. ET).

Morgan Cheli

No. 18 ESPNW

Archbishop Mitty (UConn Signee)

Cheli is on an absolute tear this season. In the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix, she tallied a triple-double in the thrilling win over Long Island Lutheran. Cheli plays a lot of lead-guard for Mitty and is proving to be very comfortable in that role. She has always had an incredible slashing game, but has added a new level of distribution skill as well as improved the range and consistency of her jump shot. Cheli is versatile defensively and fantastic on the glass while the added threat from 3-point range allows her to enhance the way she attacks and uses her excellent footwork and understanding of angles to get to the paint and the basket. Her play has garnered a rise in the rankings as she's averaging 15 points, 7.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game.

Senior news and updates

No. 47 ranked Vivian Iwuchukwu announced her commitment to USC on Dec. 21 at Nike TOC. This adds a sixth top 100 commitment to Lindsay Gottleib's No. 1 signing class. Iwuchukwu is a strong and athletic forward who excels in and around the paint where she finishes high near the rim. She is versatile defensively and can run the floor seamlessly. She still has some development upside as well.

No.1 Sarah Strong, No. 10 Mikayla Blakes, and No. 21 Mackenly Randolph are all still yet to announce a commitment. Depending on their respective destinations, we could see a shakeup in the overall recruiting class rankings.

Strong is currently averaging 19.3 points, 16.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 3 steals per game for her Grace Christian Sanford squad, who sit at No. 22 in this week's ESPNW Power Rankings. She is considering UConn, UCLA, LSU, North Carolina and Oregon.

Blakes is back playing for Rutgers Prep after missing some early season games. She scored 29 points versus Saint John's College Prep on Jan. 7. She is still considering Indiana, Rutgers, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.

Randolph is having a stellar year for a strong Sierra Canyon team, averaging 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. She is considering Louisville, Michigan State and Notre Dame.

Lauryn Swann of Long Island Lutheran has made huge strides in her game and her play deserves serious top 100 consideration. Currently averaging 11.7 points and 3.2 assists for LUHI, she got past some lingering injuries and has gotten into considerable physical condition. She is now quicker both off the bounce and defensively and her shooting numbers have grown as well. She is currently scheduled to visit Georgetown, Arizona, Wisconsin, Marquette, Clemson and Missouri.

UCLA commit Sienna Betts has continued her impressive high school career this season at Grandview. Nike TOC

Class of 2025 highlights

We are seeing some players rise in the ranks as well as become candidates for the 2025 class top 100 when that expansion happens before next season. From different levels and in different ways, here are a few that have taken their games to new levels.

Sienna Betts

No. 3 ESPNW

Grandview (UCLA commit)

The 6-foot-4 post is dominating the competition this year as evidence by her stat line (through 11 games): 23.4 points, 16.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 3 blocks while shooting 73% from the field. Her presence on the floor is intimidating for opponents and she has become patient and more efficient this year facing double and triple teams, which is often the physicality teams must bring to try to compete with her on the floor. Betts' ball skills are advanced for a big and she aids in breaking the press with passing and decision making. Her most impressive skills may be her passing and court vision -- something extremely valuable in a post player. We will see her production increase even more when her free throw percentage increases as well.

Agot Makeer

No. 60 ESPNW

Crestwood

Makeer is showing a lot of versatility this season and, despite her thin frame, she is able to affect the game inside and out. The 6-1 wing handles some of the primary ball handling duties at times for Crestwood and has shown the ability to lead the offense and create for others as a facilitator. Her 3-point shooting has improved as has her pull up jumper. Her length and bounce off the floor help her finish and create opportunities defensively. On the offensive end, she is averaging 22 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals per game.

Her recruitment includes: Michigan, Michigan State, Duke, Miami, Baylor, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Maryland, North Carolina, and Marquette.

Aubrey Beckham

Not Ranked

Hebron Christian (GA)

Beckham is a 5-10 guard that has improved her all around skills at the guard position since the summer. The Nike TOC was a nice proving ground for her as her Hebron program challenged themselves in a marquee event by playing three top 25 teams. Beckham does the bulk of the ballhandling and decision making for her squad and has tightened her handle, added a little wiggle to create space and driving angles, and is handling pressure better. She is fast and bouncy and her base and lower body strength is a major advantage. She is a crafty finisher around the paint and has a nice rise to her pull up jump shot and is showing more confidence and consistency from the 3-point line as well. Defensively, she is active and uses her length well to pressure the basketball, get in passing lanes and get on the glass.

She is averaging 16 points, 4.7 assists. 3.4 rebounds, and 3.3 steals per game and her recruitment includes Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Alabama, UCF, Clemson, Indiana, Wisconsin, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Rutgers and Auburn.

Class of 2026 highlights

We had some early separators last year in the 2026 class, but we are seeing games mature and players grow into themselves this year. Here are some that have made the jump:

Jacy Abii

No. 9 ESPNW

Frisco Liberty

The 6-1 guard is having a balanced season of growth and production. Abii competes on both ends of the floor and does a great job on the glass for a perimeter player. As a bigger guard, she uses her frame and size well to leverage space for pull up jumpers as well as an increased threat from 3. She has shown maturity as a team leader with Frisco Liberty has increased the schedule load in terms of quality of opponent. She has improved in her shooting efficiencies but we could see some shot selection improvement moving forward. She will post up smaller guards and head coach Ross Reedy knows how to get her to advantageous spots. Abii also has added some shake to her handle as she plays with a lower center of gravity.

She is averaging 21.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 3 steals per game this season and is being recruited by all major conferences in the country.

Brihanna Crittendon

No. 10 ESPNW

Riverdale Ridge

This 6-2 wing/forward has a world of potential while she grows into a long and tall frame. Crittendon plays both inside and out and has started to embrace the inside play more, which only adds to her value and production with easier attempts. She is finishing better in the paint and shooing the 3 at a higher percentage. As she gains strength, we will see just how elite she can become amongst her class and beyond. When this happens, we can expect her handle to improve as well and she will be closer to rounding into a full-time perimeter player. Through nine games she is averaging 31 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.9 steals, and 2.3 blocks while shooting 66% from the field.

Crittendon has been offered by schools such as UCLA, Colorado, Arizona, South Carolina, Tennessee and Iowa.

Maddyn Greenway

No. 17 ESPNW

Providence Academy

Greenway is a 5-8 point guard with some serious range on her 3. She is relentlessly competitive and her motor on the floor is impressive. She has added some footwork and shake to her game this year, which makes her a more dangerous scoring threat. She is fearless attacking the rim and has a quick trigger from outside while her added quickness and athleticism are helping her defensively. She is averaging (through 13 games) 32.4 points. 8 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 4.6 steals per game while shooting 81% from the free throw line and 32% from the 3. Her recruitment includes schools from coast-to-coast and all the major conferences.

Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka is one of the premier recruits in the 2027 class. Nike TOC

Class of 2027 highlights

Ivanna Wilson-Manyacka

ESPNW watchlist

Bullis School

This 6-2 wing/forward is special. She has an elite frame and strength for her age (or any age for that matter) and a highly competitive motor. Her varsity experience has helped her begin to sharpen her skills and her potential is very promising. She has nice touch on her shot release and is proving to project as a big wing with 3-point capability. She attacks the glass and slashes to the rim with a ferocity and explosiveness that is hard to match. There is a maturity to her approach to the game that displays her understanding there is improvement in front of her. She also knows the value of playing hard and being a good teammate. Bullis has played a high-level schedule and it is paying dividends as she is averaging 14.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.6 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game and is on the radar of every major program in the country.

Nation Williams

ESPNW watchlist

Centennial

Williams is a 6-2 forward with an old school game. She is long, has a strong powerful base and values rebounding. She has a nice lefty stroke out to the top of the key, but does most of her damage on the glass and in the post up and face up game. She plays with an intensity beyond her years and brings a blue-collar physical approach, which pays dividends on the defensive end as she understands rotations, consistently boxes out, dives for loose balls, and battles in the paint. She is playing for a Hall of Fame coach in Karen Weitz, so continued improvement is appropriately expected. She is averaging 15.7 points, 9.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.6 steals per game and has garnered recruiting interest from schools in every major conference, including offers from Tennessee, Arizona, Florida, UCLA, North Carolina, Maryland, Florida State, and BYU.

Kaleena Smith

ESPNW watchlist

Ontario Christian

This 5-6 combo guard is a scoring machine. She is poised beyond her years on the floor and keeps her cool under intense pressure from opponents and different defensive schemes. Smith is shifty with the ball and can stop on a dime, create space, and get her shot off almost at will with an impressively efficient 3-point percentage (39%). She changes levels and tempo really well and because of her quick trigger, defenses have to honor the chance she will let it fly from about 30 feet and in towards the basket. She is a good finisher off the glass and from different angles, so she's effective inside the arc as well. She is adept at drawing fouls and is shooting 86% from the free throw line. Through 17 games she is averaging 32.6 points, 6.1 assists, and 3.4 steals per game. Her name is well known by all the major programs in the country and she has countless offers.

FIBA rules adaptation

We saw the NFHS (National Federation of State High School Associations) Rules Committee approve a change to the "bonus free throws" scenario this year. Now, once a team has committed five fouls in a quarter, their opponent is awarded two free throws on the fifth foul and every subsequent foul after that with the team foul count resetting after every quarter. This has been the case in FIBA basketball for years and women's college basketball adopted this rule change a few years back as well. This encourages teams to play without fouling and is consistent with the evolution of the game in regards to the freedom of movement philosophy.

There is a lot of discussion to the adoption of shot clocks across the country as well. The shot clock is in some form of use in 27 states currently. Will we see this in the near future for the rest of the country? Much like the new bonus rules, the shot clock encourages teams to play without fouling and builds a pace and flow into the game. Hopefully, this trend towards adoption of FIBA and collegiate rules continues to trickle down into the high school game.