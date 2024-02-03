Open Extended Reactions

STANFORD, Calif. -- Freshman JuJu Watkins scored a USC-record 51 points, the most in NCAA women's basketball this season, and the 15th-ranked Trojans upset No. 4 Stanford 67-58 on Friday night.

Watkins hit a key 3 with 3:10 remaining and four free throws over the final 18 seconds to break the previous USC scoring mark of 50 set by Cherie Nelson against California on March 11, 1989. Watkins hit six 3-pointers to help the Trojans (15-4, 5-4) send the Cardinal (19-3, 8-2) to their first home loss of the season.

Watkins delivered the first 50-point game by a Division-I player this season and the second-most points in a game in Pac-12 history, trailing only former Washington star Kelsey Plum's 57 against Utah in 2017.

With Watkins dominating, the Trojans had only four players score a point Friday night. She scored 76% of USC's points, the highest percentage of a team's points by a player in the past 25 seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Watkins had 25 by halftime and finished 14-for-26 from the floor. Her 3 with 5:52 left in the third put her at 37 and USC ahead 43-35 -- giving her more points than Stanford had total. Watkins came in averaging 25.8 points and Hall of Fame Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer turned to freshman Courtney Ogden to try stopping her.

USC freshman JuJu Watkins scored 51 points, the second-most in a game in Pac-12 history behind only Kelsey Plum's 57 against Utah in 2017. Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Stanford star Cameron Brink had 19 points, 15 rebounds and eight blocked shots -- swatting six shots in the first half. Her layup with 5:36 left pulled Stanford within six and she converted two free throws at 4:02 that made it 54-50 before Watkins took over once more.

And what a thrilling way for these two teams to begin the final weekend of the L.A. schools coming to the Bay Area for Pac-12 play before their move to the Big Ten. USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb returns to Berkeley on Sunday to face her former Cal program.

Kiki Iriafen contributed 16 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinal, who lost for the first time in five games since a 71-59 defeat at Colorado on Jan. 14.

Watkins' Historic Night • Most points in USC history, passing Cherie Nelson's 50 vs. Cal in 1989

• 2nd-most points in Pac-12 history, trailing only Kelsey Plum's 57 vs. Utah in 2017

• 40 points through 3 quarters, breaking USC freshman record for game set by Cheryl Miller vs. Northwestern in 1982 (39 points)

• First 50-point game by D-I player this season

• Most points by D-I player against AP top-10 opponent in past 25 seasons

• Most points by D-I freshman since Elena Delle Donne's 54 vs. JMU in 2010

• 76% of USC's points, highest percentage of team's points scored by player in past 25 seasons

• Only D-I freshman in past 25 seasons with 50 points & 10 rebounds in game

• First D-I player with 40 points & 10 rebounds in game this season

ESPN Stats & Information

McKenzie Forbes added 12 points for USC, which had lost three of four since beating UCLA on Jan. 14.

USC missed six straight shots and had a scoring drought of 4:31 before Watkins' late 3 that was reviewed and stood. The Trojans went on a 6-0 run late in the third as Stanford looked rushed and out of sorts during a 1-for-8 shooting stretch.

Both teams endured long scoring droughts.

USC went 5 minutes, 44 seconds between baskets in the first quarter -- missing nine straight shots during a 1-for-11 stretch before Watkins connected on a jumper with 2:14 left in the opening period.

Watkins got on a roll from there, scoring 25 of her team's first 31 points and shooting 9 for 13 after starting 1 for 5.

Stanford missed its final five shots of the first half spanning the closing 4 minutes and committed three turnovers for a 31-all tie at intermission as USC finished on a 6-0 burst.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.