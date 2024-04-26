Open Extended Reactions

Charlisse Leger-Walker, who helped bring the Washington State women's basketball team to prominence the past four seasons, announced on social media Thursday that she is transferring to UCLA. The 5-foot-10 guard, who has one season of eligibility left, is No. 4 on ESPN.com's latest transfer rankings.

Leger-Walker, a native of New Zealand, was the Pac-12 freshman of the year in 2021, averaging 18.8 points in leading Washington State to its first NCAA tournament appearance in 30 years.

The Cougars also went to the NCAA tournament in Leger-Walker's sophomore and junior seasons. She was the Pac-12 tournament's most outstanding player in 2023 when the Cougars won that title.

She played 21 games in 2023-24 before suffering a season-ending knee injury on Jan. 28 when the Cougars defeated UCLA at Pauley Pavilion. That will be Leger-Walker's home arena next season as she joins a Bruins squad that went 27-7 this past season and advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16.

Because her injury was in late January, it's unknown at this time if Leger-Walker will be ready for the start of the 2024-25 season. She averaged 16.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 105 career games at Washington State.