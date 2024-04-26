Open Extended Reactions

University of Southern California women's basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb -- responsible for rapidly restoring the Trojans into a national powerhouse -- has signed a contract extension that'll take her through 2030, athletic director Jen Cohen announced Friday.

Gottlieb's new deal comes with the Trojans on the cusp of competing for national championships with first-team All-American freshman JuJu Watkins -- the nation's best returning player -- and ESPN's No. 1-rated recruiting class arriving in the fall.

"We couldn't be more excited to extend Lindsay and keep her as a part of the Trojan Family for years to come," Cohen said in a statement. "She has built a program we are extremely proud of and one that has had an incredible impact on our University and entire community.

"Lindsay has led us back to national prominence at a time when the sport is as popular as it's ever been. The future of USC women's basketball is extremely bright and we can't wait to support her and see where we go under her leadership."

Gottlieb's recruitment and deployment of Watkins has been met with sold-out Galen Center crowds, national television ratings and an electric environment around the program in the Greater Los Angeles area. Watkins -- a prep icon at nearby Sierra Canyon -- has starred in national advertising campaigns with LeBron James and Joel Embiid and has become a magnet to recruit the best high school and portal players to USC.

In Gottlieb's third season after arriving to a program in disrepair, the Trojans (29-6) advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament and won the final Pac-12 Conference championship. Gottlieb returned the Trojans to the NCAAs in her second season on the job, boasting a 21-10 record.

Two USC seniors -- McKenzie Forbes and Kaitlyn Davis -- were selected in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

"I'm honored to be the head coach at USC, representing both the incredible alumni of our program, and the young women I have the privilege to coach each and every day," Gottlieb said in a statement. "We set out to restore USC to the highest echelon of women's basketball, and the magic we experienced this season was a byproduct of the vision, belief and efforts of so many. ... But this is just the beginning. We have much more to accomplish. I'm thrilled to be here for a long time. Fight On!"

Gottlieb was lured to USC from a two-year tenure as an assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where she quickly earned the respect and trust of staff and players in the NBA.

Previously, Gottlieb built a perennial NCAA tournament team in her eight seasons at the University of California, including a trip to the Final Four in 2013. She advanced to the NCAA tournament seven times in those eight seasons, winning tournament games in six of those seven years.

Gottlieb led UCSB to the NCAA and WNIT tournaments in three seasons before Cal hired her away in 2011. She coached several of her stars, including New York's Layshia Clarendon and Los Angeles' Kristine Anigwe, to the WNBA.