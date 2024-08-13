Open Extended Reactions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- DeeDee Hagemann, a three-year starter at Michigan State, has transferred to Memphis for her final season, Tigers coach Alex Simmons announced Tuesday.

Hagemann averaged 12.3 points and 5.3 assists last season and was named to the All-Big Ten second team.

Hagemann started all 30 games at guard last season and led the Big Ten with a Michigan State-record 2.84 assist-to-turnover ratio. She shot 41% on 3-pointers and 76.5% on free throws.

Memphis also added transfer guards Tilly Boler (Jackson State) and Elauna Eaton (Mississippi).