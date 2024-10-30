Open Extended Reactions

High school basketball is here again -- and with that another update to our 2025 ESPN 100, 2026 ESPN 60 and 2027 ESPN 25 player rankings as recruits use this season to grow and showcase their game.

Seniors in the class of 2025 will continue to improve their skills in a push for postseason awards consideration before committing. Juniors in the class of 2026 recruits will get to separate themselves. The sophomores of the class of 2027 show major promise, and are being heavily recruited among Power 4 conference programs.

And then there are the high school freshmen. We debut the 2028 watch list, to help you get in early on some of the big names to watch over the next four years. Here are some of the standouts from the recent rankings updates.

Find the newest player rankings here:

2025 ESPN 100

2026 ESPN 60

2027 ESPN 25

2028 ESPN watch list

Class of 2025

Nylah Wilson, the No. 28 ranked player in the ESPN class of 2025. Twin ViZuals

Camille Williams

2025 ESPN 100 ranking: 36 | G | 5-foot-11 | Boswell HS (TX) | Miami commit

Williams had a breakout spring and summer, as she became quite assertive on the court -- and also left her mark at the Wootten 150 camp in September. She's extremely efficient and can score from three levels as well as facilitate. She's part of head coach Tricia Cullop's first recruiting class, which should be highly impactful.

Nylah Wilson

2025 ESPN 100 ranking: 28 | G | 5-9 | IMG Academy (FL) | Uncommitted

Wilson, who burst onto the scene in April, is a tough competitor on the defensive end and proved this summer to be able to attack and score the ball with some of the best in the country. Her move to IMG puts her on the big stage, and she will be challenged to not only score, but prove she can run a team against elite competitors.

Jordan Ode

2025 ESPN 100 ranking: 33 | G | 5-11 | Maple Grove HS (MN) | Michigan State commit

Ode is another player who has steadily improved over her high school career after making a late jump to the 17U level. She is now a more complete guard. She learned how to create space off the dribble, and most importantly, has become a consistent 3-point threat.

Class of 2026

Jordyn Jackson is the No. 9 ranked recruit in the ESPN class of 2026. Twin ViZuals

Jordyn Jackson

2026 ESPN 60 ranking: 9 | G | 6-1 | Sidwell Friends (DC) | Uncommitted

Jackson has been among the elite recruits in this class for some time. Physically gifted with a high motor, she stood out defensively and on the glass. She has now made herself into an efficient offensive player and added some facilitation elements to her game to be a more complete player.

Savvy Swords

2026 ESPN 60 ranking: 13 | F | 6-1 | Long Island Lutheran | Uncommitted

Swords has always been a fundamentally sound forward with a blue-collar approach to competing every play. She added a consistent 3-ball and some creative handle to expand her game and provide more versatility on the floor. Swords has a lot of FIBA experience with Canada and makes plays that impact winning.

Lilly Williams

2026 ESPN 60 ranking: 20 | F/P | 6-5 | Home School (HEA) (MI) | Michigan State commit

Williams leaves a physical imprint on the floor when she plays. She is strong and competes hard and is very mobile for her size, covering a lot of ground and running the floor extremely well. Defensively, she creates a lot of chaos inside for opponents. She is also able to dunk the ball due to her great hands and leaping ability. She's a fantastic early get for coach Robyn Fralick at Michigan State.

Taylor Sofilkanich

2026 ESPN 60 ranking: 38 | P | 6-4 | St. John Vianney (NJ) | Uncommitted

Fundamental and patient in the post, Sofilkanich can finish over either shoulder and holds her post seals down low very well. She is dedicated to the glass and active defensively. Her high school team will compete with the best in New Jersey this season.

Irene Guiamatsia

2026 ESPN 60 ranking: 39 | F/P | 6-4 | Xavier Academy (AZ) | Uncommitted

Guiamatsia's focus and attention to rebounding really make her stand out. She runs the floor well and does a lot of damage on the offensive glass -- pursuing rebounds and keeping the ball high on put backs. Look for her to create a buzz at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona in December.

Ayo Mofopefoluwa

2026 ESPN 60 ranking: 40 | P | 6-3 | Austin Preparatory School (MA) | Uncommitted

Strong and mobile, Mofopefoluwa is finding the consistency and motor it takes to battle down low among the best in the country. She has a huge upside with her length and frame and is expected to make big strides this year.

Class of 2027

Caroline Bradley is the No. 5 ranked player in the ESPN class of 2027 entering the high school season. Under Armour Elite 24

Jordyn Palmer

2027 ESPN 25 ranking: 4 | W | 6-1 | Westtown (PA) | Uncommitted

Palmer flat out knows how to play. She is comfortable and smooth all over the court, rebounds well from the wing position, and is a savvy scorer.

Caroline Bradley

2027 ESPN 25 ranking: 5 | P | 6-5 | Oak Grove HS (LA) | Uncommitted

Bradley may be the most technically sound big across the 2026 and 2027 classes right now. She is strong and works incredibly hard down low. She is solid in her footwork and finishing around the rim. Her attention to detail and work ethic will help raise her stock even if she will not face top competition like some of her counterparts.

Jezelle Banks

2027 ESPN 25 ranking: 6 | PG | 5-8 | Ursuline Academy (DE) | Uncommitted

Banks is a wizard with the ball and plays an entertaining style. She is creative off the bounce and sees the floor as well as any guard in the country -- passing with a dazzling flair, especially in transition. She breaks down defenses off the dribble and gets to the paint with ease. As her shooting improves, she will continue to be a tough cover.

Class of 2028

Sydney Douglas is a player to watch in the class of 2028. Hoopers4Dayz

Sydney Douglas

P/F | 6-5 | Ontario Christian (CA)

A highly skilled post/forward with an advanced game, Douglas operates well from the block but can also knock down the outside shot as well as score in the midrange with touch and dexterity.

Tatianna Griffin

G | 6-foot | Ontario Christian (CA)

Griffin is a gifted athlete and a physical presence on the perimeter. She plays with an intensity beyond her years and has held her own against players much older than her.

Chloe Johnson

PG | 5-11 | Duluth Marshall HS (MN)

Johnson is an extremely fundamental player with a reputation for having a very focused work ethic. She handles the ball well and can shoot it from deep.

Ella Peper

F | 6-foot-4 | Dexter Southfield (MA)

Peper has shown a combination of versatility, skill, athleticism and physicality that draws coaches' attention. She has advanced footwork and fundamentals that should serve her well.

Arianna Robinson

G | 5-10 | Plano East HS (TX)

Robinson plays with a maturity beyond her years. She is strong to the rim and shows the combo guard ability to both score it and facilitate as well.