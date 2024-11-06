Open Extended Reactions

Grace Knox, the No. 6 women's basketball recruit in the ESPN class of 2025, committed to LSU on Wednesday, choosing the Tigers over offers from Tennessee, Texas and USC.

Landing Knox, a 6-foot-2 wing, is another recruiting splash for LSU and coach Kim Mulkey, who also received a commitment over the weekend from five-star guard ZaKiyah Johnson (No. 13 in the ESPN 100). LSU now has four commits inside the top 30, the most of any school in the country. The Tigers have gone from having an unranked recruiting class in May to being at the top of those rankings ahead of next week's early signing window.

"One of the biggest things that stood out -- that feeling for me physically being somewhere -- that I'm a fit and knowing I can be myself," Knox told ESPN. "I wanted to attend a program that I could thrive as myself and not be what someone else wanted me to be.

"All of the programs that were in my final four were great. I felt like Coach Mulkey's coaching style is going to be good for me. Passionate coaching brings out the best in me. Everything felt right on my visit, and I feel like I fit their style of play. I know they have a very passionate fan base, and I was able to see that on my visit."

Knox emerged as one of the top prep players in the nation despite missing her sophomore season with a back injury. She averaged 17.2 points and 11.9 rebounds per game as a junior after transferring to Etiwanda High School (Calif.), which has won back-to-back CIF Open Division Championships. She played for Cal Sparks on the Nike EYBL circuit and impressed evaluators this summer with her blend of energy, length, versatility and development, showcasing her perimeter skills and commitment on defense.

"We do not repeat as champions without Grace Knox," Etiwanda coach Stan Delus told ESPN. "She made some of the most timely shots I have ever seen. Her ability to rebound at a high clip was so valuable. We began to rely on her to do things on the perimeter and on the block. She has been a mismatch nightmare for everyone. She has a work ethic about her that is pretty special."

LSU, ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press preseason Top 25, continues to pick up momentum on the recruiting trail despite entering this season with more unknowns than in recent years. The 2023 national champions finished 31-6 last season but lost in the SEC tournament final to South Carolina and the Elite Eight to Caitlin Clark and Iowa. They lost a pair of starters: Angel Reese to the WNBA and Hailey Van Lith to TCU.

The Tigers began the 2024-25 season on Monday with a 95-44 win over Eastern Kentucky.

The recruiting early signing window opens Nov. 13 and closes Nov. 20.