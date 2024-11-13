Open Extended Reactions

A regular ranking takes into account a handful of factors: skill, athleticism, size, production, statistics, impact on winning now and the next level, projection for the future, consistency. And we're usually comparing players to their peers at their level.

ESPN's "regardless of class" player rankings takes it a step further. We're still looking at future production and impact, but some characteristics are weighed more heavily in expanding the pool for comparison. Players must have the physical tools and a high level of basketball knowledge to get one of the limited spots across the college and professional levels. Versatility, pace and decision-making capabilities remain important, though they demand more of a player's capacity in terms of competencies on the floor.

The 2025, 2026 and 2027 classes have unquestionable talent, but no clearly dominant outliers like Maya Moore, Breanna Stewart or Aj'a Wilson. Development will be key across the group.

With the early signing window now open, here are the players who currently project from high school to college to the professional ranks most favorably.

2025 ESPN 100 ranking: 2 | P/F | 6-foot-4 | Grandview HS (CO) | UCLA

Welcome to the new-age five player. No longer does this type of player simply roam the paint on both ends running rim to rim and wrestling inside, they're asked to do more in a more spaced-out game. Betts fits the mold, andis the most dominant post-up player in the country. She can score down low, read defensive schemes and double-teams and pass well out of those situations. She is in triple-double range game in and game out.

What can she add to her game?

Betts will have to learn to counter to her right hand on different finishes around the rim. (The scouting report now says to sit on her right shoulder/left hand.) She will eventually gain experience in different defensive coverages, too. She can continue to add consistency to her developing three-point shot as well.

2025 ESPN 100 ranking: 3 | G | 6-foot-1 | Clackamas HS (OR) | USC

Photo courtesy of Hoopers 4 Dayz (Aaron Sanchez)

Bouncy, long, agile and super skilled, Davidson is smooth slashing to the rim, knows how to create space for her jumper all the way out beyond the three and sees the court like a floor general. In the past year she has become a lockdown defender, using her physical tools and high IQ to maneuver and defend the opponent's best guard.

What can she add to her game?

Opponents at the next level will be physical with Davidson, so adding some muscle to her base as well as core strength will be key. As a lefty, she tends to want to get back to her dominant hand (not uncommon) that she will need to balance out a bit. A slight uptick in her three-point consistency will raise her stock as well.

2026 ESPN 60 ranking: 1 | G | 6-foot | Montverde Academy (FL) | Uncommitted

A big guard with a creative handle, Hall can create off the bounce, catch and shoot the three and glide to the rim or power finish with contact. She is savvy and gets to the free-throw line well, and even has some post-up game and an old-school fadeaway jumper. Her length, strong base and ability to get down in a deep defensive stance help her on the other end. She transferred to Montverde Academy for a more challenging schedule, which should sharpen her all-around game.

What can she add to her game?

Consistency is key. Hall can occasionally float in matchups that don't challenge her much. She's very comfortable with the ball in her hands, but must focus on details when it isn't. Just like many young players, she has a way to go defensively. She can also crank things up in the intensity department, and the move to Montverde should help.

2026 ESPN 60 ranking: 2 | G | 5-foot-10 | Marist School (GA) | Uncommitted

Harpring had the most impressive stock rising year in the 2026 class. She is strong and physical, and can take contact at both ends. She is able to get down in stance, move her feet and "chest up" to ballhandlers going to the rim or trying to use ball screens to avoid fouling. Offensively, she has added wiggle to her handle and a subtle change of pace moves that help counter defenders in a variety of ways. Her speed in transition plus her ability to hit the three at a high percentage now make her a very tough cover. Additionally, her competitive will and love for the game really stand out.

What can she add to her game? Harpring could be more comfortable using her left hand while dribbling. She can learn to better create space off the bounce for the mid-range jump shot, including in small spaces. She could hunt the three-point shot a bit more too. The shot is there -- but more comfort and outright confidence will come from deep.

2026 ESPN 60 ranking: 4 | F | 6-foot-3 | Elite Sports Academy (WA) | Uncommitted

From the viral two-handed dunks to the side-step pull up jumpers, Edwards can do things not many women's basketball players can on the court. She rebounds ferociously, blocks shots with either hand, drives the ball to the rim -- and balances it with an ability to shoot from range. Her fundamental instinct to play off two feet around the rim is advanced, and helps her with consistency around and above the rim. Defensively, she has the talent to guard any position.

What can she add to her game?

Consistency and assertiveness. Sometimes Edwards floats and becomes a non-factor for stretches. She must stay engaged in terms of activity level, rebounding on both ends and sprinting the floor.

2027 ESPN 25 ranking: 1 | G | 5-foot-6 | Ontario Christian (CA) | Uncommitted

Kaleena Smith Photo courtesy Hoopers 4 Dayz (Aaron Sanchez)

Being a small guard with such huge production numbers makes Smith immediately noticeable. As a result, the ball is in her hands a lot. The way she sets the table for others makes her stand out to experienced observers. She changes pace better than almost anyone in the country and knows how to create her own offense from deep or close range.

What can she add to her game?

Adding strength will be key as will be learning and trusting how to get off the ball a bit earlier. Smith will also need to find her voice on the court as a point guard.

2025 ESPN 100 ranking: 1 | G | 5-foot-11 | Lubbock Monterey HS (TX) | Uncommitted

No matter the moment, Chavez is prepared to take the big shots: closing seconds, momentum swings and heat checks alike. She has the range on her 3s to keep defenses honest just beyond the half court, the skills to create mid-range shots for herself and the touch to finish in the paint in several ways. Almost as impressive as her threat from deep is her free-throw making consistency.

What can she add to her game?

There are generally defensive concerns as players level up, including with Chavez. Offensively, she will have to hone her ability to pick and choose her moments while being intentional about setting up teammates or making them better on the floor.

2025 ESPN 100 ranking: 16 | F | 6-foot-4 | IMG Academy | Uncommitted

Standing at a long, broad 6-4, Somfai has the coordination of a perimeter player's handle and the strength of a post player inside. She has a nice touch out beyond the three-point line and the court vision to lead the break or create in the half court. Her face-up footwork is superb, and her deceleration and patience around the rim are already ready for the next level. Defensively, she can play in a multitude of systems and guard anyone on the floor. Playing in numerous FIBA competitions with Australia, Somfai has the basketball experience of a savvy veteran.

What can she add to her game?

Somfai must maintain consistency with her elevation on jump shots. She also must adjust her speed -- she occasionally rushes, particularly on perimeter actions.

2025 ESPN 100 ranking: 4 | W | 6-foot-1 | Montverde Academy (FL) | Uncommitted

A year ago, Makeer was an ambitious slasher with an advanced handle at her size and length. By the spring, she had become a far more complete player on both ends. The biggest improvement came in her perimeter shooting where, at times, it seemed like she was on a season-long hot streak.

What can she add to her game?

Tall and long, Makeer will need to add strength to take some of the physicality she will inevitably face at the rim, and also tighten up her handle. With her versatility, a focus on some face up or pinch post game, as well as rebounding effort, will help her reach her potential as a do-it-all player.

2025 ESPN 100 ranking: 15 | W/F | 6-foot-3 | Tabor Academy (MA) | Uncommitted

Carroll's footwork, handle and ability to get to the rim are a unique combination. She hunts threes and gets them off from relocation or even creating space off the dribble. She can receive the screen or be the screener in the pick and roll game. She has become physical in her takes to the rim and finds ways to finish over defenders or get to the free throw line effectively. She is also a savvy defender and solid passer because she reads the floor well.

What can she add?

Carroll will need to continue to add strength to match up against strong and athletic forwards. She has added some wiggle to her play off the bounce, but could add more mid-range attack as well as some very lethal face up game from the various post spots.

2026 ESPN 60 ranking: 3 | G | 6-foot | Sierra Canyon HS (CA) | Uncommitted

Robinson steps on the floor with a primary focus: to score. Physically imposing with her strong base and sturdy frame, she plays with confidence and aggression. She finishes well with contact and has a mid-range pull up she patiently gets to in the half court or in transition. Her ability to shoot the three has improved over the past year and her post up ability is a standout skill. She pursues boards on both ends and bullies her way to the free throw line. She has also proven she can facilitate.

What can she add to her game?

As the game is becoming more perimeter oriented, facilitation and efficiency among the guards will be a separator. Robinson has to become more consistent with her facilitating in different settings. She also needs to be more efficient with her volume of shooting -- easily done through shot selection and trusting her teammates.

2026 ESPN 60 ranking: 5 | F/P | 6-foot-4 | Christ the King (NY) | Uncommitted

Vukosa is has an advanced handle for her size and is comfortable shooting the three. She does most of her damage on the glass and in and around the paint, but will also always show something that wows onlookers. She sees the floor well and is an excellent passer. Vukosa has represented Croatia forthe past two summers in FIBA competitions and has been statistically dominant.

What can she add to her game?

Vukosa must adjust some of the more technical aspects of her game: defensive footwork and technique, particularly in post defense. Playing with high hands while moving her feet to avoid cheap fouls will help, as will her stance when switched on to smaller players on the perimeter. Although she has nice touch, Vukosa's release needs to rise a bit to avoid the length of fellow bigs, but also so she can shoot over mismatches more effectively.