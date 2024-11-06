How to watch women's college basketball - Ally Tipoff

Open Extended Reactions

The Ally Tipoff averaged around 15,000 fans for the inaugural 2023 event between Iowa and Virginia Tech in Charlotte, North Carolina. This year, the event expects similar crowd sizes, as the field features three 2024 NCAA Women's Final Four teams -- NC State, South Carolina and Iowa.

The No. 9 Wolfpack and the top-ranked, defending national champion Gamecocks face off Sunday on ESPN, followed by Virginia Tech and Iowa on ESPN2. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hokies 80-76 in Charlotte last year. South Carolina last played NC State in November 2021, winning 66-57.

Here are key facts about the upcoming event:

How can fans watch the 2024 Ally Tipoff?

Coverage begins Sunday with No. 9 NC State against No. 1 South Carolina at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN, followed by Virginia Tech against Iowa at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Fans can catch all the action in the women's college basketball streaming hub.

