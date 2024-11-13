Take a look back at the incredible winning history of UConn women's basketball as head coach Geno Auriemma and star Paige Bueckers look to put the Huskies back on top. (1:01)

Open Extended Reactions

Over the next week, the UConn Huskies can celebrate the past and look ahead to the future. Geno Auriemma could become the career leader in NCAA basketball coaching victories, and guard Paige Bueckers will see where she might be headed in the 2025 WNBA draft.

Auriemma can tie Tara VanDerveer's record of 1,216 victories when the Huskies -- who start at No. 2 in ESPN's first women's college basketball Power Rankings of the 2024-25 season -- face North Carolina on Friday (6 p.m. ET, ESPN) in Greensboro, North Carolina. UConn hosts Fairleigh Dickinson on Nov. 20 in what could be the record breaker.

When VanDerveer retired from Stanford in April, the countdown started for Auriemma, who entered the season four wins shy of the mark. All his victories have been at UConn, where he and associate head coach Chris Dailey took over in 1985. This season is their 40th anniversary as UConn women's basketball's brain trust and the 30th anniversary of the program's first championship season.

As for Bueckers, she is projected as the No. 1 pick in 2025. She still has one season of eligibility left, due to the COVID-19 waiver, but has indicated she expects to finish her college career this season.

The WNBA draft lottery will be televised Sunday (5 p.m. ET, ESPN). The Los Angeles Sparks have the best odds (44.2%) of getting the No. 1 pick, with the Dallas Wings (22.7%), Chicago Sky (22.7%) and Washington Mystics (10.4%) also in the lottery. Dallas holds the right to swap picks with the Sky based on an earlier trade.

Because of the pick swap, the Sky won't get the No. 1 pick -- even if they win the lottery, they must give that to Dallas. So the odds point to Bueckers going to Los Angeles or Dallas.

As we open the Power Rankings, the South Carolina Gamecocks start where they ended last season: at No. 1, after an undefeated 38-0 run. But UConn has moved up; the Huskies were out of the top 10 in last year's final rankings.

Final 2023-24 Power Ranking: 1

Ashlyn Watkins returned to the lineup in Sunday's 71-57 victory over NC State after her legal issues were resolved. She had six points and six rebounds in 19 minutes. However, Chloe Kitts did not play because of an "academic policy issue." She's expected back this week, so we should see the Gamecocks at full strength.

Next seven days: vs. Coppin State (Nov. 14), vs. East Carolina (Nov. 17)

Final 2023-2024 Power Ranking: 11

The Huskies have overwhelmed Boston University and South Florida, scoring 86 points in each game. Center Jana El Alfy, who missed last season with an Achilles injury, made her long-awaited debut. She had a combined 23 points and 18 rebounds.

Next seven days: vs. North Carolina in Greensboro (Nov. 15)

Final 2023-24 Power Ranking: 8

After their 68-66 victory over Ole Miss to open the season in Paris, the Trojans have clobbered their subsequent foes, Cal Poly and Cal State Northridge, as expected. They scored a program-record 124 points Tuesday. The next real test is expected to be Notre Dame on Nov. 23.

Next seven days: vs. Santa Clara (Nov. 15)

Final 2023-24 Power Ranking: 5

There were few takeaways from Texas' only game so far, a 119-47 shellacking of Southeast Missouri State. Eleven players scored, six in double figures. Rori Harmon is back after missing most of last season with a knee injury, and 6-foot-6 Miami transfer Kyla Oldacre gives the Longhorns three players 6-4 or taller. Michigan transfer Laila Phelia didn't play in the opener; no reason was given.

Next seven days: vs. Lamar (Nov. 13), @ DePaul (Nov. 17)

Final 2023-24 Power Ranking: 9

Post play has been strong for the Bruins. Center Lauren Betts is averaging 22.0 points and 11.3 rebounds. In Tuesday's 91-54 win over Pepperdine, Betts had 17 points and 12 rebounds and forward Janiah Barker, a transfer from Texas A&M, had 18 and 11.

Next seven days: vs. Arkansas (Nov. 17)

Final 2023-24 Power Ranking: 7

Last year's trip to the Cayman Islands Classic in late November is not a good memory for forward Sa'Myah Smith, who tore the ACL, MCL and meniscus in her right knee and missed the remainder of the season. She's back now, though, and is averaging 10.3 points and 6.7 rebounds through three games.

Next seven days: vs. Murray State (Nov. 15), vs. Troy (Nov. 18)

Final 2023-24 Power Ranking: 14

The Irish have scored more than 100 points in each of their first two games, and Olivia Miles returned from missing last season (knee) with a triple-double. Everyone is already looking forward to the Irish's matchup at USC on Nov. 23.

Next seven days: vs. James Madison (Nov. 13), @ Lafayette (Nov. 17)

play 1:19 NCAA Women's Basketball Mixtape 2024: Stars to Watch Tune into a few of this year's NCAA women's basketball stars - Paige Bueckers, Flau'jae Johnson, JuJu Watkins, Hannah Hidalgo and Madison Booker in this retro VHS mixtape as they dominate the court.

Final 2023-24 Power Ranking: NR

As was the case last season, the Cyclones have a big three to fill the box score every game: sophomores Audi Crooks and Addy Brown and fifth-year senior Emily Ryan. They are also getting a boost from transfer Sydney Harris, a junior guard/forward who previously played at Central Michigan and TCU.

Next seven days: vs. St. Thomas-Minnesota (Nov. 14)

Final 2023-24 Power Ranking: 13

The Wolfpack dropped four spots to No. 13 in the Associated Press poll Monday after a neutral-court loss to the top-ranked Gamecocks. Freshman guard Zamareya Jones (16 points in 28 minutes off the bench) was the bright spot in that game for NC State.

Next seven days: vs. Kent State (Nov. 14), @ TCU (Nov. 17)

Final 2023-24 Power Ranking: 15

Oregon State transfer Raegan Beers is off to a strong start with the Sooners, leading them in scoring and rebounding the first two games. The center has looked comfortable in their fast-paced style, even if it's not what she was known for with the Beavers. Early on, depth also appears to be a big strength for Oklahoma.

Next seven days: vs. Western Carolina (Nov. 13), @ Wichita State (Nov. 19)

Final 2023-24 Power Ranking: NR

The Wildcats opened with dominant victories over two traditionally strong mid-major programs: Green Bay and Belmont. Star center Ayoka Lee sat out the game against the Bruins with a minor injury concern, but she's expected back soon. Transfers Temira Poindexter (Tulsa) and Kennedy Taylor (Missouri State/Colorado) already have made an impact.

Next seven days: vs. Creighton (Nov. 14), vs. Little Rock (Nov. 18)

The Buckeyes now have Ohio State legend and Naismith Hall of Famer Katie Smith as an assistant on Kevin McGuff's staff, as she has left the Minnesota Lynx. Transfers Chance Gray (Oregon) and Ajae Petty (Kentucky/LSU) and freshman Jaloni Cambridge are newcomers who have joined returners Cotie McMahon and Taylor Thierry in the starting lineup.

Final 2023-24 Power Ranking: 3

Next seven days: @ Belmont (Nov. 17)

Final 2023-24 Power Ranking: NR

The Terps already have a good win, having defeated Duke 85-80 on Sunday. Maryland has seven players from the transfer portal and three freshmen. That is a lot of new to get used to, but coach Brenda Frese seems to excel at building team chemistry.

Next seven days: @ Syracuse (Nov. 13), vs. Towson (Nov. 17)

Final 2023-24 Power Ranking: NR

Duke has a good nonconference schedule, which should pay off in the long run. Freshman forward Toby Fournier is beginning the season coming off the bench but is tied with junior guard Ashlon Jackson for the team lead in scoring (12.7 PPG).

Next seven days: vs. Dayton (Nov. 14), @ South Dakota State (Nov. 17)

Final 2023-24 Power Ranking: NR

Guard play and depth are expected to be the Mountaineers' strengths again this year, with the hope for a little more offense than last season. So far, so good: West Virginia has averaged 92.3 PPG.

Next seven days: vs. Texas A&M (Nov. 15), vs. Bowling Green (Nov. 19)

Final 2023-24 Power Ranking: 4

The Cardinal's personnel isn't as familiar as is usually the case at Stanford; Elena Bosgana, who averaged 6.7 PPG last season, is the team's leading scorer. So far, she's one of five Stanford players averaging in double figures to start the coach Kate Paye era.

Next seven days: vs. UC Davis (Nov. 13), @ Indiana (Nov. 17)