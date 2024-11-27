Hailey Van Lith's basketball accolades: NCAA, Olympics, more

Open Extended Reactions

Hailey Van Lith burst onto the national women's basketball scene as a tenacious defender and prolific scorer, helping lead Louisville to the Final Four in 2022.

The Wenatchee, Washington, native has blossomed into one of the premier players in the sport, helping two major programs make deep runs in the NCAA tournament and being the only active Division I women's player who has accumulated at least 1,900 career points, 500 career rebounds and 350 career assists. After spending her senior year with LSU, she transferred to TCU as a graduate student.

Here's a look at Van Lith's career accomplishments and accolades:

College

Senior (LSU)

▪︎ 11.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals in 33 games (33 starts)

▪︎ NCAA tournament Elite Eight

Junior (Louisville)

▪︎ 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals in 37 games (37 starts)

▪︎ One of two Power Five players (Caitlin Clark) to average at least 19 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists per game

▪︎ First-team All-ACC

▪︎ All-ACC Tournament Team

▪︎ NCAA Elite Eight

▪︎ NCAA All-Region Team

▪︎ Scored 20 or more points in each of Louisville's four NCAA tournament games

▪︎ 2023 AP and USBWA honorable mention All-American

▪︎ Surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career in a win over SIUE on Dec. 6, 2022

Sophomore (Louisville)

▪︎ 14.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals in 34 games (34 starts)

▪︎ First-team All-ACC

▪︎ NCAA Final Four

▪︎ NCAA Wichita Regional Most Outstanding Player

Freshman (Louisville)

▪︎ 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals in 30 games (30 starts)

▪︎ ACC All-Freshman Team

▪︎ NCAA Elite Eight

High school

▪︎ Scored more than 2,000 career points at Cashmere High School (Cashmere, Washington)

▪︎ 33.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists in career

▪︎ Broke every major school record prior to her senior year, including single-game records for points (52) and 3-point field goals made (12)

▪︎ No. 7 overall recruit in espnW HoopGurlz class of 2020 rankings

▪︎ 2020 McDonald's All-American

▪︎ 2020 Gatorade and MaxPreps Player of the Year in the state of Washington

▪︎ Two-time Washington State Class 1A Player of the Year (2018 and 2019)

International

▪︎ Won bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics as a member of the USA Basketball 3x3 Women's National Team

▪︎ Has earned five FIBA gold medals with Team USA across 3x3 and 5-on-5 world events

▪︎ 2023 FIBA 3x3 World Cup champion

▪︎ Won gold at the 2019 FIBA World Cup

▪︎ Won gold at the 2019 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup

▪︎ Named MVP at the 2019 FIBA 3x3 U18 World Cup and 2018 USA Basketball 3x3 U18 National Championship

▪︎ Won gold at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games

▪︎ Won gold at the 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup

