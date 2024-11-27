Siblings in women's NCAA basketball: Cavinders, Burges, more

Open Extended Reactions

Twin sisters Haley Cavinder and Hanna Cavinder are among the most popular duos in college sports. The twin basketball stars have leveraged their social media following (joint accounts with 4.5 million followers on TikTok and more than 300,000 followers on Instagram) into name, image and likeness dollars.

On the court, the pair of graduate students helped lead the Miami Hurricanes to a 5-0 start during the 2024-25 season. Through the first five games, Haley led the team in scoring (15.4 points per game) and rebounding (six per game), while Hanna averaged 8.2 points and shared the team lead in assists with her sister, dishing out four per contest. Hanna also shot a team-high 88% (7-for-8) from the free throw line.

The Cavinder twins are just the latest of a host of sisters who have taken the college basketball world by storm. Here's a look at some other well-known sisters in women's college basketball history:

Heather Burge and Heidi Burge

The Burge twins played together at Virginia from 1989-1993. Heather Burge earned first-team All-ACC honors in 1992 and 1993 and was the ACC Player of the Year in 1993. The twins led Virginia to three ACC tournament championships (1990, 1992, 1993) and three straight Final Four appearances (1990, 1991, 1992).

Dara Mabrey, Marina Mabrey and Michaela Mabrey

The sister trio of Michaela Mabrey (2012-2016), Marina Mabrey (2015-2019) and Dara Mabrey (2020-2023) all played for Notre Dame (Dara played her first two seasons at Virginia Tech), with Michaela and Marina suiting up as teammates during the 2015-16 season. The Mabreys are the first three-sibling sister group to matriculate through the program. While each sister had a standout career for the Irish, Marina is the only Mabrey sister who won a national championship (2018).

Coco Miller and Kelly Miller

The Miller twins played together at Georgia from 1997-2001. Colleen, or "Coco," was a two-time All-SEC selection, while Kelly earned first-team All-SEC all four years and was a two-time All-American and two-time SEC Player of the Year. The pair led the Lady Bulldogs to the Final Four in 1999 and the Elite Eight in 2000.

Chiney Ogwumike and Nneka Ogwumike

Both Nneka Ogwumike (2008-2012) and younger sister Chiney Ogwumike (2010-2014) had All-America careers at Stanford. Both were named Pac-12 Player of the Year twice, while Chiney won the John R. Wooden Award (most outstanding college player) in 2014. The pair led Stanford to the Final Four together in 2011 and 2012. Nneka's team reached the championship game in 2010 before losing to Connecticut.

Ashley Paris and Courtney Paris

The Paris twins played together at Oklahoma from 2005-2009. Ashley earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2009, while Courtney was a three-time Big 12 Player of the Year, four-time first-team All-American and the AP Player of the Year in 2007. Courtney led the nation in rebounding twice. The Sooners reached the Final Four with the duo in 2009.

Bonnie Samuelson, Karlie Samuelson and Katie Lou Samuelson

The Samuelson sister trio of Bonnie, Karlie and Katie Lou left their mark on women's college basketball on opposite coasts. Katie Lou was a star at UConn from 2015-2019, winning a national championship in 2016 and earning first-team All-America and AAC Player of the Year honors in 2017 and 2018. Bonnie (2011-2015) and Karlie (2013-2017) were All-Pac-12 performers at Stanford.

Amber Scalia and Sara Scalia

Amber Scalia is a standout guard at St. Thomas-Minnesota where she averaged 16.8 points as a sophomore during the 2023-24 campaign. Older sister Sara Scalia played at Minnesota and Indiana from 2019-2024, averaging 13.8 points and 3.8 rebounds. Sara earned first-team All-Big Ten honors for the Hoosiers in 2024 en route to leading them to the Sweet 16.

Kayleigh Truong and Kaylynne Truong

The Truong twins played together at Gonzaga from 2019-2024. Kaylynne was a two-time first-team All-West Coast Conference selection and the WCC Player of the Year in 2023. Kayleigh also was a two-time first-team all-conference honoree. The pair led the Bulldogs to the Sweet 16 in 2024.

