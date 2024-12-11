Open Extended Reactions

The LSU Tigers are undefeated but have played just one ranked team and have had no true road games. Eight of their games have been at home, the other three at neutral sites. Their next true test doesn't come until Jan. 9 against Tennessee.

Yet it still makes sense to give LSU the benefit of the doubt. If LSU fans didn't know that already, they know it after Thursday's comeback victory over Stanford. Down six points with 40 seconds to go, the Tigers scrambled to force overtime, then won 94-88 in one of the most dramatic games of the SEC/ACC Challenge.

There are teams that often seem to inadvertently find ways to lose games. LSU is the opposite. If Kim Mulkey's squad -- which checks in at sixth in this week's ESPN Power Rankings -- is within striking distance in the final minutes, it usually figures out a way to win.

LSU guard Mikaylah Williams' three-point play with 33 seconds left cut Stanford's lead to three. After two Stanford free throws, LSU guard Kailyn Gilbert hit a 3-pointer, and then the Tigers forced a turnover on the inbound play. That set up Williams' game-tying jump shot with four seconds left. Williams then opened overtime with a 3-pointer, and LSU never surrendered the lead.

The Tigers were asked after the game whether they noticed some fans were leaving Pete Maravich Assembly Center before the end of regulation, apparently assuming the Tigers were going to lose.

"I did ... I saw it. Sure did. Some of them turned back around," Mulkey said. "[The Tigers] played until the clock ran out. And that's basically how we won the game."

Mulkey was forced to go with a smaller lineup versus Stanford. That wasn't her plan entering the game, but it made the difference.

"You can game-plan all you want," Mulkey said. "And then everything can be thrown out the window based upon what's taking place.

"You make decisions in the heat of the game. I felt [with] all those cuts, 3-point shooters and how they were taking us off the drive, we could guard better with smaller players."

Williams finished with 32 points and nine rebounds. The SEC's Freshman of the Year last season, Williams is averaging 16.2 PPG so far this season, third on the team behind guard Flau'Jae Johnson's 22.0 and forward Aneesah Morrow's 18.0. With star Angel Reese having moved on to the WNBA, Morrow has taken over as LSU's top rebounder (13.5).

Transfer guards Gilbert (who previously played for Arizona) and Shayeann Day-Wilson (Miami and Duke) have helped make up for the loss of Hailey Van Lith, who led LSU in assists last season before transferring to TCU. And the Tigers also have benefited from the return of forward Sa'Myah Smith, who missed most of last season with a knee injury.

The Tigers were picked to finish third in the SEC behind defending national champion South Carolina and SEC newcomer Texas. Stanford and NC State, which LSU beat 82-65 in its Thanksgiving week tournament in the Bahamas, have been the Tigers' only top-tier foes. (Although Washington played the closest game against LSU, falling 68-67 in the Bahamas.)

But despite a rather blah nonconference schedule, the Tigers are showing they again will be right in the thick of the SEC race. While it was nerve-wracking, the win over Stanford proved something to the Tigers about themselves.

"The huddles were very intense," Williams said of the game. "But I feel we all had our focus, and we were locked in on what Coach Mulkey was saying."

Previous ranking: 1

The Bruins opened Big Ten play last week against former Pac-12 foe Washington, winning 73-62. The Lauren Betts train keeps moving on; she is averaging 19.6 points and 10.0 rebounds while shooting 62.8% from the field. We will keep saying it: She is part of the player of the year conversation.

Next seven days: @ Long Beach State (Dec. 14), vs. Cal Poly (Dec. 16)

Previous ranking: 2

The Huskies practically ran Louisville out of Barclays Center on Saturday, limiting the Cardinals to 25.8% shooting and winning 85-52. Freshman Sarah Strong led UConn in scoring for the third time this season, with 21 points. Two of the Huskies' next three games are against ranked foes, one of which is against longtime rival Notre Dame in one of the biggest games of nonconference play.

Next seven days: @ Notre Dame (Dec. 12), vs. Georgetown in Hartford, Connecticut (Dec. 15), vs. Iowa State at Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase in Uncasville, Connecticut (Dec. 17)

Previous ranking: 3

The Gamecocks beat two top-10 foes back-to-back last week, defeating Duke 81-70 and TCU 85-52. South Carolina made a strong statement with those results, shooting a combined 54% from the field (61-of-113). The Gamecocks don't play a ranked team again until Jan. 12 vs. Texas.

Next seven days: vs. South Florida (Dec. 15)

Previous ranking: 5

The Terps opened Big Ten play with a 78-69 win at Purdue. Saylor Poffenbarger -- a guard who started her career at UConn, spent two seasons at Arkansas and then came back to play in her home state -- led Maryland with 17 points and 13 rebounds against the Boilermakers. Maryland plays just twice more this month before starting a busy January.

Next seven days: No games

Previous ranking: 7

Like UCLA, the Trojans started their first season of Big Ten play last week against a former Pac-12 opponent, Oregon, and won 66-53. Tuesday, USC defeated Fresno State 89-40, and for the first time this season guard JuJu Watkins (21 points) was not the Trojans' leading scorer. Forward Kiki Iriafen led the way with 24 points, adding 12 rebounds to notch her fourth consecutive double-double.

Next seven days: vs. Elon (Dec. 15)

Previous ranking: 8

Mikaylah Williams got a homecoming game this past Sunday, as LSU beat Grambling 100-54 in her hometown of Bossier City, Louisiana. In a pregame ceremony, her high school announced it will retire her jersey. Williams, ranked by HoopGurlz as the 2023 No. 2 recruit behind USC's JuJu Watkins, had 16 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists against Grambling.

Next seven days: vs. Louisiana (Dec. 15); vs. Seton Hall at Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase in Uncasville, Connecticut (Dec. 17)

Previous ranking: 10

We saw the Irish's resolve in their 80-70 overtime win against Texas on Thursday, led by Hannah Hidalgo's 30-point game. They overcame a disappointing foul in the closing seconds that allowed the Longhorns to tie the game, then controlled the extra period 12-2. It was a good response after losing their previous two games, and they followed it up with an ACC-opening 93-62 win over Syracuse. Notre Dame's toughest test thus far is up next vs. UConn.

Next seven days: vs. UConn (Dec. 12), vs. Eastern Michigan (Dec. 15)

Previous ranking: 6

Duke lost at South Carolina 81-70, marking its lowest point total this season. The Blue Devils fell behind by 16 after the first quarter but played South Carolina well the rest of the game. Duke bounced back and started ACC play with an 81-59 win over Virginia Tech, led by freshman Toby Fournier's season-high 27 points.

Next seven days: No games

Previous ranking: 4

Texas was not able to translate its size advantage into a win at Notre Dame, and forward Taylor Jones left the game early after falling hard on her back. After its 80-70 overtime loss in South Bend, the Longhorns traveled to James Madison for a 93-62 victory. What Texas learned from the loss to the Irish should help going forward.

Next seven days: vs. Southern (Dec. 11), @ Richmond (Dec. 15), vs. La Salle (Dec. 17)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week the Sooners fell behind by 17 at Louisville, but stayed with their game plan and rallied with a 29-point fourth quarter for a 78-72 victory. That was followed by a 110-46 blowout of Alabama State. Oklahoma has one game against a ranked team left (vs. Michigan next week) before it begins SEC play.

Next seven days: vs. Oral Roberts (Dec. 15), vs. Michigan in Charlotte, North Carolina (Dec. 17)

Previous ranking: 9

The Horned Frogs rocketed into the top 10 after their victory against Notre Dame on Nov. 29 but came back down a bit with an 85-52 loss to South Carolina on Sunday. The Gamecocks' defense frustrated the Frogs, although guard Hailey Van Lith -- who faced it last season while playing for LSU -- finished with 21 points and six assists. While the loss showed TCU what it must work on to take the next step, it's also a reflection of just how good South Carolina is.

Next seven days: vs. Louisiana Tech (Dec. 15), vs. Samford (Dec. 17)

Previous ranking: 12

The Buckeyes won games vs. Illinois (ranked 21st entering the game) on Sunday and Ball State on Tuesday. The best news was junior forward Cotie McMahon, who had been out with a leg injury since Nov. 17, returned against the Illini with 25 points and 5 rebounds.

Next seven days: vs. Youngstown State (Dec. 14), vs. Grand Valley State (Dec. 17)

Previous ranking: 13

It's hard to say exactly how good the Wildcats are, since their only game against a ranked team was a 73-62 loss to Duke on Nov. 25 in Las Vegas. They added two more blowout wins to their résumé last week, beating South Carolina Upstate 110-24 and Texas A&M 89-50. Those were mostly "rest" games for star center Ayoka Lee, who didn't play against Upstate and was in for just 11 minutes vs. A&M.

Next seven days: vs. Middle Tennessee in St. Joseph, Missouri (Dec. 14)

No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1)

Previous rankings: 16

The Tar Heels looked strong in their 72-53 win over Kentucky on Thursday in the SEC/ACC Challenge. It was a victory North Carolina needed after losing its only other game so far against a ranked team (UConn). The Tar Heels held the Wildcats to 35.2% shooting and handed them their first loss. That was followed by a 72-46 rout of Coppin State. North Carolina will face its first ACC foe this weekend.

Next seven days: vs. UNC Greensboro (Dec. 11), vs. Georgia Tech (Dec. 15)

Previous ranking: 15

After threatening to upset Texas on Dec. 1, the Mountaineers took their frustration out on their only foe last week, beating East Tennessee State 85-40 in an ugly game with 54 total turnovers. The Mountaineers are kind of like fellow Big 12 school Kansas State: We know they are good, but they lost their only true test so far vs. the Longhorns.

Next seven days: @ Temple (Dec. 15)

No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (8-1)

Previous ranking: 14

The Wildcats' offense isn't overwhelming, but it has been dependable enough so far. That is, until it hit its first real snag in its SEC/ACC Challenge loss to North Carolina. Kentucky was held to a season-low 53 points. The Wildcats followed that with an easy 87-45 win over Queens University. Kentucky can learn from what UNC did particularly in limiting the Wildcats' inside game, as Clara Strack and Teonni Key were held to a combined 11 points on 5-of-15 shooting.

Next seven days: @ Purdue (Dec. 14)