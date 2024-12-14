Samara Spencer hits a 3-pointer from way behind the arc as the half expires for Tennessee. (0:28)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Samara Spencer drilled a school-record nine 3-pointers for a career-high 33 points to help No. 19 Tennessee set an NCAA record for 3-pointers and a Southeastern Conference record for total points in a 139-59 win over North Carolina Central on Saturday.

Spencer was 9-of-13 on 3-pointers and the Lady Vols were 30-of-63 with nine players hitting at least one, seven hitting at least two and three hitting at least five.

The previous Lady Vols record for 3s by one player was eight (three times). The Tennessee team record was 16, the SEC record was 19 (Arkansas) and the NCAA record was 28 (Western Illinois). The Lady Vols' SEC record for points was 136 when they set a record for margin of victory in a 136-26 win over Puerto Rico-Mayaguez in 2002.

Talaysia Cooper had 21 points and Tess Darby 17, both with five 3s, for the Lady Vols (8-0). Zee Spearman added 15 points, Ruby Whitehorn had 13 and Sara Puckett 11. Spencer also had a career-high 10 assists.

Shakiria Foster led North Carolina Central (0-12) with 17 points and Terriana Gray added 10. The Eagles had 44 turnovers.

Spencer had six 3s and scored 22 points and Cooper had 15 points as Tennessee took a 69-18 lead at the half.

The Lady Vols hit seven 3-pointers and forced 15 turnovers to race to a 33-10 lead after one quarter. Spencer scored 13 points in the second quarter when Tennessee had nine 3s and outscored the Eagles 36-8. North Carolina Central had 13 more turnovers.

Tennessee passed the school record and Southeastern Conference record for 3s before the end of the third quarter when the Lady Vols took a 111-39 lead. The Eagles had as many turnovers as points entering the fourth quarter while Tennessee's 42 points in the third were two shy of a school record.

Destiny Wells had the 3 that broke the NCAA record.