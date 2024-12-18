Open Extended Reactions

We knew the Big Ten got bigger this season, adding four former Pac-12 teams. But we're starting to get a clearer picture of what that means for women's college basketball. And it's going to be an interesting conference season.

Michigan State -- after getting its biggest win of the season last week, 68-66 over Iowa -- joins ESPN's women's college basketball Power Rankings this week. That gives the Big Ten five of the 16 teams. Four are unbeaten, led by UCLA, which has been No. 1 since its Nov. 24 victory over South Carolina. Maryland, Ohio State and Michigan State are the other unbeatens.

USC has one loss: to Notre Dame on Nov. 23. The Trojans have the marquee national game of the week Saturday, traveling to face a UConn team (in Hartford) that picked up its first loss last week, also to the Irish.

Like UCLA and USC, Maryland and Ohio State have been in the Power Rankings the entire season. USC, Maryland, Ohio State and Michigan State each have one win over a ranked team. UCLA has two.

Overall, eight of the Big Ten's 18 teams are ranked in The Associated Press Top 25, with Michigan, Iowa and Nebraska joining the aforementioned five. Right now, the Big Ten is second in NET rankings behind the SEC, with six schools in the top 20. There are going to be some fun battles to watch, but it remains to be seen whether any of the schools besides UCLA and USC are Final Four contenders.

Iowa was the conference's most successful team the past two years, reaching the NCAA championship game, where it lost to LSU in 2023 and South Carolina in 2024. The Hawkeyes and Caitlin Clark gained a lot of national exposure for the Big Ten, but the conference is still seeking its first NCAA title since Purdue won in 1999.

There have already been some Big Ten matchups, but league play starts in earnest soon, and that's when we will get a better feel for these teams. Look no further than Dec. 29 -- when Maryland hosts Michigan State, UCLA hosts Nebraska and USC hosts Michigan -- as an early indicator of how competitive the league will be.

Previous ranking: 1

Since beating South Carolina, the Bruins have cruised past six overmatched foes. The most recent: Long Beach State and Cal Poly. Star center Lauren Betts didn't play in Monday's game against the Mustangs in what was described as a precautionary measure for a lower leg injury. We'll see if she's in action Friday or is rested until Dec. 29 (vs. Nebraska).

Next seven days: vs. Creighton at Invisalign Bay Area Women's Classic in San Francisco, (Dec. 20)

Previous ranking: 3

The Gamecocks won their 63rd consecutive game at home Sunday, defeating South Florida 78-62. Freshman Joyce Edwards led the team in scoring (15 points) for the second time this season. After dropping out of No. 1 in the Power Rankings after its loss to UCLA on Nov. 24, South Carolina is knocking on the door of the top spot again.

Next seven days: vs. vs. Charleston Southern (Dec. 19)

Previous ranking: 7

Notre Dame beat UConn 79-68 on Thursday, which followed up an overtime win the week before against Texas. That gives the Irish three victories over teams ranked in the top four when Notre Dame played them, starting with USC on Nov. 23. That's enough to propel the Irish back up to the third spot in the Power Rankings for the second time this season. Guard Hannah Hidalgo had a combined 56 points against UConn and Eastern Michigan, which the Irish trounced 118-49 on Sunday.

Next seven days: vs. Loyola Maryland (Dec. 22)

Previous ranking: 2

The Huskies have three victories over ranked opponents, but the loss to Notre Dame stands out because UConn didn't finish that game well. The Huskies were outscored 23-16 in the fourth quarter and seemed to check out mentally in the closing minutes. They followed that with dominant victories over Georgetown and Iowa State -- hitting 20 3-pointers vs. the Cyclones -- so we'll see whether a sharper-looking unit faces USC on Saturday.

Next seven days: vs. USC (Dec. 21)

Previous ranking: 9

Since their overtime loss to Notre Dame, the Longhorns have won four in a row. This past week, they defeated Southern, Richmond and La Salle. Sophomore Madison Booker continues to lead Texas in scoring at 17.2 PPG and is shooting 54.5% from 3-point range.

Next seven days: vs. South Dakota State (Dec. 22)

Previous ranking: 6

Arkansas transfer Jersey Wolfenbarger had her biggest game yet in her first season with LSU, getting 18 points and 15 rebounds in an 85-57 victory over Louisiana on Sunday. Tuesday, the Tigers defeated Seton Hall at the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase in Uncasville, Connecticut. This week, the Tigers will play in Chicago as a homecoming game for Aneesah Morrow, a native of the Windy City who started her career at DePaul.

Next seven days: at UIC (Dec. 19)

Previous ranking: 4

The Terps didn't do anything wrong to drop in the Power Rankings; they got passed in part because they didn't play last week. Plus, they still have just one win over a ranked team: Nov. 10 vs. Duke. We will have a better feel for Maryland in the coming weeks, with three games against ranked Big Ten teams from Dec. 29 to Jan. 8.

Next seven days: vs. William & Mary (Dec. 19)

Previous ranking: 5

USC blew past Elon by 58 points Sunday, one of those filler games on the schedule. But the spotlight will shine brightly on the Trojans this week against UConn. USC has lost just one game: at home by 13 points to Notre Dame on Nov. 23. A win against the Huskies in a sold-out XL Center in Hartford on Saturday would be a big résumé builder.

Next seven days: @ UConn (Dec. 21)

Previous ranking: 8

Duke didn't play last week and has its final games of 2024 this week. So it's a good time to take stock of the Blue Devils, who have split four games against ranked teams. The losses were at Maryland and at South Carolina, the wins were against Kansas State and Oklahoma on a neutral court in Las Vegas. They have a lot of balance in scoring and should be an ACC contender.

Next seven days: vs. Wofford (Dec. 18), @ South Florida (Dec 21)

Previous ranking: 10

Oklahoma beat a ranked team for the second time this season, defeating Michigan 72-62 on Tuesday at the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game wasn't played at the Sooners' preferred pace, but they adjusted for the win, led by 12 points each from Skylar Vann and Payton Verhulst, while Raegan Beers had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Next seven days: vs. Omaha (Dec. 22)

Previous ranking: 11

After a 33-point loss to South Carolina on Dec. 8, the Horned Frogs took out their frustrations this past week on Louisiana Tech and Samford, winning by 51 and 39 points. TCU guards Hailey Van Lith and Madison Conner combined for 89 points in those two games. Center Sedona Prince was out Tuesday because she didn't feel well, coach Mark Campbell said, but it's not expected to be serious.

Next seven days: @ UCF (Dec. 21)

Previous ranking: 12

The Buckeyes beat Youngstown State and Grand Valley State, led by a combined 50 points from junior forward Cotie McMahon. Ohio State has only one currently ranked opponent scheduled for the next month, although Stanford this week could provide a challenge.

Next seven days: vs. Stanford at Invisalign Bay Area Women's Classic in San Francisco, (Dec. 20)

Previous ranking: 13

The Wildcats beat Middle Tennessee 74-48 on Saturday at the Bill Snyder Classic in St. Joseph, Missouri (the hometown of Kansas State's legendary former football coach). Center Ayoka Lee led the way with 16 points, 7 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Next seven days: vs. New Mexico State (Dec. 18), vs. Cincinnati (Dec. 22)

Previous ranking: 15

The Mountaineers won 68-46 at Temple on Sunday to finish nonconference play. Their lone loss was to then-No. 5 Texas on a neutral court Dec. 1. Picked to finish fifth in the Big 12, they are one of five teams in the conference with one loss. West Virginia starts Big 12 play Saturday -- the only game it has left this month.

Next seven days: @ Colorado (Dec. 21)

Previous ranking: NR

The Spartans defeated Iowa despite shooting 16-of-27 from the free throw line. For the season, Julia Ayrault and Grace VanSlooten are combining to average 32 points and just over 16 rebounds.

Next seven days: West Palm Beach Classic in Florida vs. Montana (Dec. 19) and Alabama (Dec. 20)

Previous ranking: NR

Victories over South Dakota State, Oregon and Mississippi State earlier this season stood out. But Georgia Tech really got our attention with Sunday's 82-76 win at North Carolina to start ACC play. Freshman guard Dani Carnegie leads the Yellow Jackets with 14.6 PPG. She had 22 points, 9 rebounds and 4 assists against the Tar Heels.

Next seven days: vs. Rice (Dec. 18), vs. Nebraska (Dec. 21)

Fell out: North Carolina Tar Heels, Kentucky Wildcats