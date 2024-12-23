Open Extended Reactions

The new AP Top 25 women's college basketball poll is out.

Going into the start of conference play for many squads, the top three teams are the same, with UCLA, South Carolina and Notre Dame holding serve. And after an epic matchup this weekend, USC and UConn swapped places in the top 10.

What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

All times Eastern

Previous ranking: 1

2024-25 record: 12-0

Stat to know: Against Creighton, freshman guard Elina Aarnisalo notched her team-leading 63rd assist in the first 12 games of her collegiate career.

What's next: Sunday vs. Nebraska, 5 p.m., B1G+

Previous ranking: 2

2024-25 record: 11-1

Stat to know: Against Charleston Southern, South Carolina got its 64th straight home win, the longest active home win streak in Division I and the longest in school history.

What's next: Sunday vs. Wofford, 2 p.m., SECN+

Previous ranking: 3

2024-25 record: 10-2

Stat to know: The Irish are on pace to be the first team in the past 25 seasons to have a player ranked top 10 in Division I in all five major statistical categories -- points, assists, steals, rebounds and blocks -- in a single season.

What's next: Sunday vs. Virginia, noon, ACCNX

Previous ranking: 7

2024-25 record: 11-1

Stat to know: In the Trojans' win against UConn, JuJu Watkins became the only player in the past 15 seasons with 25 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks at an AP top-5 opponent.

What's next: Sunday vs. Michigan, 10 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 6

2024-25 record: 12-1

Stat to know: With a win against South Dakota State, Texas improved to 38-1 against unranked teams since the start of last season -- its 22nd straight such win.

What's next: Sunday vs. UT Rio Grande Valley, 4 p.m., SECN+

Previous ranking: 5

2024-25 record: 14-0

Stat to know: LSU's 14-0 start to the season ties the third-longest win streak to begin a season in program history.

What's next: Sunday vs. UAlbany, 2 p.m., SECN+

Previous ranking: 4

2024-25 record: 10-2

Stat to know: Against USC, Sarah Strong became the first UConn freshman with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists versus an AP-ranked opponent over the past 25 seasons.

What's next: Sunday vs. Providence, 1:30 p.m.

Previous ranking: 8

2024-25 record: 11-0

Stat to know: Kaylene Smikle, who leads the Terps in scoring, recorded her 1,000th point scored in a 21-point performance against William & Mary.

What's next: Sunday vs. Michigan State, 1 p.m., B1G+

Previous ranking: 10

2024-25 record: 11-1

Stat to know: Against Omaha, Oklahoma scored at least 100 points for the third time this season; they're averaging 90.7 points per game (fourth in the country).

What's next: Sunday vs. New Mexico State, 5 p.m., SECN+

Previous ranking: 11

2024-25 record: 12-0

Stat to know: The undefeated Buckeyes have only two ranked opponents on their schedule in January: No. 23 Michigan and No. 8 Maryland.

What's next: Sunday at Rutgers, 2 p.m., B1G+

Previous ranking: 12

2024-25 record: 12-1

Stat to know: Sedona Prince, Hailey Van Lith and Madison Conner have all scored in double digits in nine of the squad's 13 games.

What's next: Sunday vs. Brown, 3 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 13

2024-25 record: 13-1

Stat to know: Before Sunday's win against Cincinnati, the Wildcats were No. 1 in the nation with 22.9 assists per game -- and they recorded 27.

What's next: Jan. 1 at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 17

2024-25 record: 13-0

Stat to know: After Georgia Tech's win over Nebraska -- its third against a ranked opponent -- the Yellow Jackets are off to their best start in program history.

What's next: Sunday vs. Pitt, 2 p.m., ACCNX

Previous ranking: 9

2024-25 record: 10-3

Stat to know: Duke's loss to South Florida was its first to an unranked team this season. They had entered the game 8-0 with an average margin of victory of 26.6 points.

What's next: Jan. 2 at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Previous ranking: 18

2024-25 record: 11-0

Stat to know: Tennessee has five wins by 40 or more points this season, tied for the second most in the SEC. (Vanderbilt has six.)

What's next: Sunday at Winthrop, 6:30 p.m., SECN+

Previous ranking: 16

2024-25 record: 10-1

Stat to know: In a close win against Belmont, Kentucky shot 62.5% in the second half, scoring eight 3s -- six of them by Georgia Amoore.

What's next: Jan. 2 vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m. SECN

Previous ranking: 19

2024-25 record: 12-2

Stat to know: The Tar Heels have beaten every unranked opponent they've played this season but lost to two ranked foes: UConn and Georgia Tech.

What's next: Sunday at Miami, 4 p.m., ACCNX

Previous ranking: 14

2024-25 record: 10-2

Stat to know: The Mountaineers lost their conference debut to Colorado, their first loss since dropping a game to then-No. 5 Texas on Dec. 1.

What's next: Jan. 1 vs. UCF, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 15

2024-25 record: 11-1

Stat to know: In a loss to Alabama last week, Michigan State went 4-for-16 in the third quarter. The teams combined for 54 turnovers, 45 fouls and 46 free throw attempts, making 35.

What's next: Sunday at Maryland, 1 p.m., B1G+

Previous ranking: NR

2024-25 record: 12-1

Stat to know: Alabama has four starters averaging double digits in points, led by Sarah Ashlee Barker.

What's next: Dec. 29 vs. Jacksonville State, 12 p.m., SECN+

Previous ranking: 24

2024-25 record: 12-1

Stat to know: Cal is off to its best start since 2016-17, when the Bears won 13 straight to open the season.

What's next: Jan. 2 at Clemson, 7 p.m., ACCNX

Previous ranking: 21

2024-25 record: 9-3

Stat to know: Guard Aziaha James leads the Wolfpack with 16.6 points per game.

What's next: Sunday vs. Clemson, 6 p.m., ACCNX

Previous ranking: 20

2024-25 record: 10-2

Stat to know: Including its next game against USC, Michigan plays four top-15 opponents in a five-game stretch.

What's next: Sunday vs. USC, 10 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 22

2024-25 record: 10-2

Stat to know: After a win over Northern Iowa, the Hawkeyes secured a sweep of in-state rivals Drake, Iowa State and Northern Iowa for the 12th time since 2000.

What's next: Sunday vs. Purdue, 3 p.m., B1G+

Previous ranking: 25

2024-25 record: 8-3

Stat to know: All five starters recorded double digits in points in Ole Miss' win against Mississippi Valley State.

What's next: Dec. 30 vs. Alcorn State, 7:30 p.m., SECN+

Dropped out: Nebraska Cornbuskers.