COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland turned the ball over 25 times, blew a 17-point lead and was outrebounded in the second half.

Coach Brenda Frese still had plenty to be happy about.

"I thought it was a phenomenal game from two really competitive teams," Frese said. "Credit Michigan State. We knew they were going to play hard for 40 minutes."

No. 8 Maryland faced its biggest test in a while Sunday, and the Terrapins held off the No. 19 Spartans 72-66. It wasn't a pretty game from an offensive standpoint, but the Terps were able to execute when they needed to at the end.

Up by two in the final minute, Shyanne Sellers found Christina Dalce on a pick-and-roll for an easy layup with 36.3 seconds left -- her only points of the game. Michigan State didn't score again, falling short in this matchup between two ranked Big Ten teams.

This was nearly a clash of unbeatens, but the Spartans (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) lost to Alabama in their prior game.

Maryland (12-0, 2-0) has equaled the second-best start in team history.

"It's one of the most competitive groups I've ever coached," Frese said. "It's not really about being undefeated. Of course we love it. I think it shows just the work that they're putting in. But for us, as long as we just continue to keep our head down and work hard through this process, I think that's where you're seeing the results pay off."

The Terrapins beat Duke last month, but this was their first ranked opponent since then. It was a physical game in which rebounds were not for the faint of heart.

"One thing I've loved about our team all year is our effort's always been in a great space," said Michigan State coach Robyn Fralick, whose team had a 10-1 edge in offensive rebounds in the second half.

Maryland let a big lead get away, but with the score tied at 57, Saylor Poffenbarger and Bri McDaniel made 3-pointers to put the Terps up by six.

McDaniel had to leave the game early in the fourth after falling to the ground with a thud, but she was able to return.