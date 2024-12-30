Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Lauren Betts scored 21 points in her return, Kiki Rice added 18 and top-ranked UCLA routed Nebraska 91-54 on Sunday in its Big Ten home opener.

Betts, the Bruins' leading scorer, was back after missing two games with a leg injury she sustained at Long Beach State on Dec. 14. She had eight rebounds in helping the Bruins (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten) dominate the boards, 48-18.

Rice was perfect, making all eight of her field goal attempts and both of her free throws. She had six rebounds and four steals before sitting down with 4:14 remaining.

The victory was coach Cori Close's 300th at UCLA. She's 300-140 in her 14 seasons at the school.

Amiah Hargrove led the Cornhuskers (10-3, 1-1) with 12 points. Callin Hake added nine points.

The Huskers kept it close in the first half, twice leading by a point in the second quarter. But they had six players with three or more fouls and only scored 24 points in the second half.

The Bruins were playing their first game in nine days and were sloppy at times. They'll need to cut down on turnovers (26) and improve their 3-point shooting (4 of 17) before facing No. 23 Michigan.