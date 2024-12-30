Open Extended Reactions

The new AP Top 25 women's college basketball poll is out.

After a slow week in women's hoops, the top 10 remain the same. That will certainly change as conference play -- and a few marquee matchups, including Michigan at UCLA and Notre Dame at North Carolina -- gets going.

What does it all mean for the AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Research and The Associated Press.

All times Eastern

Previous ranking: 1

2024-25 record: 13-0

Stat to know: UCLA's 91-54 rout of Nebraska marked coach Cori Close's 300th victory at UCLA. She's 300-140 in 14 seasons at the school.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Michigan, 5 p.m., B1G+

Previous ranking: 2

2024-25 record: 12-1

Stat to know: Though the Gamecocks are still searching for a consistent offense, they continue to be ball hawks, scoring 26 points off 16 Wofford turnovers last week.

What's next: Thursday at Missouri, 7 p.m., SECN+

Previous ranking: 3

2024-25 record: 11-2

Stat to know: With 11 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists against Virginia, Olivia Miles became the first major conference player with consecutive triple-doubles since Caitlin Clark.

What's next: Sunday at North Carolina, 1 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 4

2024-25 record: 11-1

Stat to know: After USC's win against Michigan, JuJu Watkins is the first DI player this century with 25 points, 5 assists and 2 blocks in three straight games.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Nebraska, 3 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 5

2024-25 record: 13-1

Stat to know: Since the start of last season, Texas is 39-1 against unranked teams, with 23 straight such wins.

What's next: Thursday at Oklahoma, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 6

2024-25 record: 15-0

Stat to know: After her 87th double-double against Albany, Aneesah Morrow ranks fifth all time for career double-doubles in D1 women's basketball.

What's next: Thursday vs. Arkansas, 9 p.m., SECN

Previous ranking: 7

2024-25 record: 11-2

Stat to know: The Huskies beat Providence after losing to USC -- their 52nd straight regular-season win coming off a loss.

What's next: Wednesday at Marquette, 2 p.m.

Previous ranking: 8

2024-25 record: 12-0

Stat to know: With a win over Michigan State, the Terrapins have equaled the second-best start in team history, bettered only by the 2006-07 squad (18-0).

What's next: Thursday vs. Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Previous ranking: 9

2024-25 record: 12-1

Stat to know: Against New Mexico State, Oklahoma outrebounded the Aggies 22-7 on the offensive boards, leading to a 24-2 advantage in second-chance points.

What's next: Thursday vs. Texas, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Previous ranking: 10

2024-25 record: 13-0

Stat to know: The Buckeyes have five players averaging double-digits in scoring.

What's next: Sunday vs. Northwestern, 1 p.m.

Previous ranking: 11

2024-25 record: 13-1

Stat to know: TCU made 11 3-pointers on 27 attempts (41%) in their last game against Brown; the Horned Frogs' 148 made 3-pointers this season are the most in Division I.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Colorado, 7:30 p.m.

Previous ranking: 12

2024-25 record: 13-1

Stat to know: The Wildcats don't play another ranked opponent until February.

What's next: Wednesday at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 13

2024-25 record: 14-0

Stat to know: Against Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech put up 100 points in a game for the first time since Nov. 18, 2015; it was the Yellow Jackets' first 100-point game against an ACC opponent since 2008, a 103-101 double overtime loss at Virginia

What's next: Thursday vs. Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Previous ranking: 14

2024-25 record: 10-3

Stat to know: Duke's next big test comes against a conference rival: They take on ranked North Carolina on Jan. 9.

What's next: Thursday at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Previous ranking: 15

2024-25 record: 12-0

Stat to know: Tennessee has reached 100 points six times in 2024-25 -- one fewer than the Lady Vols' all-time record, seven in 1987-88.

What's next: Thursday at Texas A&M, 8 p.m.

Previous ranking: 16

2024-25 record: 11-1

Stat to know: Four players hit double-digits in Kentucky's win over Northern Kentucky, with Georgia Amoore and Clara Strack nabbing 21 points each.

What's next: Jan. 2 vs. Mississippi State, 7 p.m. SECN

Previous ranking: 17

2024-25 record: 13-2

Stat to know: In a win against Miami, Maria Gakdeng tied her season high with 21 points and grabbed a season-best 12 rebounds.

What's next: Sunday vs. Notre Dame, 1 p.m., ESPN

Previous ranking: 18

2024-25 record: 10-2

Stat to know: West Virginia connected on just 2 of 12 of its fourth-quarter attempts in a loss to Colorado to open conference play.

What's next: Wednesday vs. UCF, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Previous ranking: 20

2024-25 record: 13-1

Stat to know: Aaliyah Nye scored a career-high 30 points and matched her career high with eight 3-pointers in a win against Jacksonville.

What's next: Thursday vs. Florida, 7 p.m.

Previous ranking: 21

2024-25 record: 13-1

Stat to know: At 13-1, the Bears have matched their best start since 2016-17.

What's next: Thursday at Clemson, 7 p.m., ACCNX

Previous ranking: 19

2024-25 record: 11-2

Stat to know: Michigan State trailed Maryland by 17 in the second quarter before fighting back to a 57-all tie in the fourth; its loss was its second straight.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Purdue, 2 p.m.

Previous ranking: 22

2024-25 record: 10-3

Stat to know: Four players hit double-digits for the Wolfpack in a win against Clemson: Madison Hayes (19 points), Zoe Brooks (18 points), Aziaha James (15 points) and Saniya Rivers (14 points).

What's next: Sunday vs. Boston College, 2 p.m.

Previous ranking: 24

2024-25 record: 11-2

Stat to know: In a win against Purdue, Iowa's scoring was so balanced that five players scored nine points and one had eight.

What's next: Wednesday at Penn State, 1 p.m.

Previous ranking: 23

2024-25 record: 10-2

Stat to know: The Wolverines have lost to all three ranked opponents they've faced so far this season -- and No. 1 UCLA is next up.

What's next: Wednesday at UCLA, 5 p.m., BTN

Previous ranking: 25

2024-25 record: 8-3

Stat to know: The Rebels are hoping to win their ninth game before conference play starts for the fourth consecutive season.

What's next: Monday vs. Alcorn State, 7:30 p.m., SECN+