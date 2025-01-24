With coach Kim Caldwell out after the birth of her child, Jenna Burdette steps in as the acting head coach for Tennessee. (0:28)

Tennessee women's basketball coach Kim Caldwell has given birth and did not accompany the No. 17 Lady Vols to their game at No. 7 Texas on Thursday, the school announced.

"She and husband Justin are the proud parents of a new son, Conor Scott Caldwell. Mom, dad and baby are doing well," Tennessee said in a statement Thursday evening. "Assistant coach Jenna Burdette, who is in her fourth season working alongside Caldwell, will serve as the acting head coach in Caldwell's absence."

Tennessee lost 80-76 to Texas, dropping to 15-4 overall and 3-4 in the SEC. The Lady Vols' four losses are by a total of eight points.

Caldwell, 36, was hired in April by Tennessee after spending the 2023-24 season at Marshall. Justin Caldwell works on the Tennessee men's basketball staff as player development coordinator.

Caldwell didn't miss any games leading up to the birth of her son, coaching Sunday in the Lady Vols' 71-70 loss at Vanderbilt. Tennessee's next game is at home in Knoxville against No. 2 South Carolina on Monday (ESPN2, 7 p.m. ET).