INDIANAPOLIS -- Virginia Tech, Saint Joseph's, James Madison and Colorado headline the 32-team Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament field that was announced Sunday night.

The four teams just missed out on making the NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA created the 32-team WBIT as part of its response to an independent 2021 gender-equity report that found there were longstanding disparities between men's and women's postseason opportunities.

The Final Four of the tournament will once again be played in Hinkle Fieldhouse on the Butler campus. The semifinals are March 31 and the title game April 2. First- and second-round games and quarterfinals will continue to be played at campus sites.

The Missouri Valley Conference had the most teams in the field with Belmont, Drake, Missouri State and Northern Iowa. The ACC had three teams with Boston College and Stanford joining the Hokies. The Big 12 and Big East also had three teams with Arizona, Texas Tech, Marquette, Seton Hall and Villanova all in.