How to watch Sprouts Farmers Market Invitational on ESPN

A Texas-sized women's basketball showdown between No. 13 Baylor and No. 2 Texas headlines the inaugural Sprouts Farmers Market espnW Invitational on Sunday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The top-15 game features two clubs looking to be in the national championship conversation. The Longhorns reached the Final Four a season ago before losing to eventual national runner-up South Carolina. Baylor, which last won it all in 2019, has reached the NCAA tournament in each of the past four seasons under coach Nicki Collen.

Here are key facts about the inaugural Sprouts Farmers Market espnW Invitational:

When is it?

The game between No. 13 Baylor and No. 2 Texas tips off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

How can fans watch?

Fans can catch all of the action on ABC, in the ESPN App and in the NCAA women's basketball streaming hub.

How can fans access more women's college basketball coverage from ESPN?

