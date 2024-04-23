Ben McKay loving life at Essendon, relishing first Anzac Day clash

The crew on Red Time discuss the current form of Harley Reid, along with the comparisons being made to fellow young gun Nick Daicos. (3:42)

Ben McKay is hooked on that winning feeling.

It's one the Essendon recruit experienced just eight times during a 71 game-career with North Melbourne and has already enjoyed four times in the first six rounds of 2024.

The 26-year-old is allowing himself to savour the aftermath from singing the song to chewing the fat with teammates in the rooms, receiving a few more post-game texts than in previous years and even copping some light-hearted flak.

"My family, partner Taylah and some teammates have noticed how much I carry on, in a good way, after a win," McKay told ESPN. "Last weekend against Adelaide I needed to let my emotions out so I picked up Nic Martin, I didn't know what to do and saw him there so I picked him up and gave him a big hug.

"I really value and cherish that winning feeling and those 15-20 minutes after a game is the best feeling all week. I certainly appreciate every moment to celebrate with my teammates, the winning feeling is addictive."

The key defender has been a big contributor to Essendon's 4-2 start with Taylor Walker, Aaron Naughton and Charlie Dixon among his growing collection of scalps.

Brody Mihocek awaits on Anzac Day, what looms as the biggest game McKay will have ever played in.

Ben McKay celebrates with fans after Essendon's Round 6 win. Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Growing up a Bombers supporter, McKay would watch the traditional blockbuster from home in Gippsland with twin brother, Carlton spearhead Harry.

McKay was among a group of new Bombers players and staff who visited The Shrine on Tuesday for a tour and reflection ahead of their first Anzac Day clash.

"To be part of it is quite humbling and the overarching emotion is gratitude that you get to play in a game on a day that's more important than footy," McKay said. "All the players have been really excited for Todd (Goldstein), Gresh (Jade Gresham), Xavier (Duursma) and myself, all coming from different clubs to be a part of this.

"Round 1 was 75,000, that was significant and a lot of the boys have talked about crowds of 80, 90, 100,000 being next level.

"It's exciting, once you're out there you focus on the game, but I'm sure there'll be moments where you can't hear the guy next to you and that's what you dream of as a kid - playing in front of a big crowd at the MCG and I really value and cherish the opportunity."

Value and cherish are also the words McKay uses to describe his time at Arden Street where he arrived as a first-round draft pick in 2015.

Challenging times helped build character and resilience and equipped him for a new chapter and challenge at the Bombers.

Ben McKay and Todd Goldstein sing the Essendon theme song after a win. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"In trying circumstances, you learn to love the process and I think that's something I did over the last three to four years - getting to work and focusing on the controllables. Yes, it's a cliché but you kind of have to do it when the results aren't coming," McKay says. "I loved my time at North and it is character building when you're not winning as many games as you'd like.

"You grow closer to your teammates when things aren't going your way, but I certainly appreciate the good times more. We are going okay at Essendon, but we have a lot of work to do.

"Understanding what's important when things aren't going your way has become part of my character, staying on task and trying to better yourself every day."

Brad Scott coached North in McKay's first three and a half years, and despite the then-forward only playing a handful of senior games, a connection was established.

"One of the first team meetings we had this pre-season Brad was speaking and some familiar vernacular popped up and I looked at Goldy (Todd Goldstein) and had a laugh," McKay recalls. "I think everyone evolves in their second dig at things. He's such a smart guy with his footy knowledge but knows how to get the best out of people.

"He really empowers his assistants, and is the best I've seen at doing that, lifts them up to be the best they can be and is happy to take a back seat at times and let other coaches do their thing, that's probably been the most impressive thing. He doesn't feel like he has to do and say everything so I've really admired that and am loving working under him.

"And he has so much care for his players. Behind the scenes you'd be surprised how much work he does to look after us players and get the best out of us. I couldn't speak more highly of Brad."

The feeling is mutual.

"I've been an admirer of Ben's for a long time and have a clear understanding of what his strengths are," Scott told 3AW this month. "We did our work and were able to show our list management team some vision of how he was playing and how he could potentially play for us. He's a really smart footballer, he's 200cm, big and strong but he's really athletic as well and got good speed.

"We identified what he could do for us but we'd be kidding ourselves if we thought he'd be delivering at this early point the way he is."

McKay and the Bombers will look to continue that early form against the Pies, who they haven't beaten on Anzac Day since 2021.

"They're pretty close games from what the boys have said and I know Essendon haven't won too many of them over the last 10 years but it's normally a pretty tight and contested game and we're expecting it to be the same," he says. "Especially with so much on the line, an intense atmosphere - it's going to be a great spectacle."