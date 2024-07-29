Expert tips, best tips for Round 21 of the AFL

On Red Time, Jarryd Barca and Matt Walsh discuss whether the job that Hawthorn's Sam Mitchell has done to turn the club around deserves him being named as coach of the year. (1:41)

Welcome back, everyone! Round 21 of the 2024 AFL season is almost upon us. Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPNfootytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

We have two Friday night games this week, with the Western Bulldogs looking to continue their hot run of form against the Dees, whose finals chances are hanging by a thread, before the Eagles host the Suns at Optus Stadium.

Saturday's action is highlighted by Scott Pendlebury's 400th game, as old foes Collingwood and Carlton do battle in a monster clash at the MCG, while Port Adelaide face Sydney in another intriguing clash.

On Sunday, finals fancies GWS and Hawthorn -- yep, Hawthorn are a genuine chance -- face off at Manuka Oval and there is plenty on the line for both clubs. And that's before Essendon host Fremantle at the MCG to prove whether they can handle the pressure or not (we all know the answer to that, though, don't we?).

This weekend's going to be big, but don't worry, we've got your back.

Jake Michaels

Last week: 6

Season total: 113

Certainty and why: It's a tricky week to find a certainty but the Crows haven't played four quarters in months and you feel they'd need to do exacttly that in order to knock off the Cats. In Geelong, I just don't see it happening.

Upset and why: Gee, footy fans and bookies can be fickle. The Swans have been the dominant team all year, have really only played one poor game, and everyone jumps off? I don't get it. Sydney is great value this week.

Western Bulldogs vs. Melbourne

West Coast vs. Gold Coast

North Melbourne vs. Richmond

Geelong vs. Adelaide

Collingwood vs. Carlton

Port Adelaide vs. Sydney

GWS vs. Hawthorn

Essendon vs. Fremantle

St Kilda vs. Brisbane

Matt Walsh

Last week: 5

Season total: 112

Certainty and why: This is a tough round of tipping - I think even my 'certainty' is only a 90%er, and that's Geelong at home against the Crows.

Upset and why: Haven't backed an underdog (by the bookies) this week, but I was very close to tipping the Swans and the Hawks in their matches. If you need a risky one to catch up to the leaders in your comps, maybe they're worth a look!

Western Bulldogs vs. Melbourne

West Coast vs. Gold Coast

North Melbourne vs. Richmond

Geelong vs. Adelaide

Collingwood vs. Carlton

Port Adelaide vs. Sydney

GWS vs. Hawthorn

Essendon vs. Fremantle

St Kilda vs. Brisbane

Jarryd Barca

Last week: 5

Season total: 110

Certainty and why: This might just be the least 'certain' I've been with any of my certainties this season, but I do think Gold Coast can finally snap their away game hoodoo and topple the Eagles in Perth.

Upset and why: I'm tipping all the favourites this week, but that doesn't mean I wasn't thinking about tipping both Hawthorn and Essendon in their respective games. They're both very good chances, if you ask me...

Western Bulldogs vs. Melbourne

West Coast vs. Gold Coast

North Melbourne vs. Richmond

Geelong vs. Adelaide

Collingwood vs. Carlton

Port Adelaide vs. Sydney

GWS vs. Hawthorn

Essendon vs. Fremantle

St Kilda vs. Brisbane