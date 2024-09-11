The ESPN Footy Podcast crew say that Isaac Heeny has been robbed of Mark of the Year after his spectacular grab against the Giants, and that such awards should be inclusive of finals. (1:34)

Gold Coast swingman Mac Andrew has re-signed with Gold Coast until the end of 2030 in what could become the richest deal in AFL history.

And Fremantle forward Matt Taberner headlines four axings at the Dockers, with the 31-year-old told his services were no longer required.

Andrew, a key defender by trade, made a huge impact late in the season when he was swung forward.

The 20-year-old kicked three goals against West Coast in round 21 and then four against Essendon a week later, including the match-winner after the final siren.

Mac Andrew hushes the Essendon crowd after kicking the winner. Photo by Jonathan DiMaggio/Getty Images

Andrew was already contracted until 2025 and the five-year extension means he is now the longest contracted player at the Suns.

It's been reported the new deal will be extended by another four years if certain targets are met, and it would surpass the $10 million over nine years Lance Franklin earned at Sydney.

Hawthorn were among the clubs keen to lure Andrew their way, but the athletic swingman is keen to achieve the ultimate at Gold Coast.

"I love everything about this place. I've made a home for myself up here and have a great support base here," Andrew said in a statement.

"I'm really keen to be a part of the first team that wins a Premiership on the Coast.

"To be the first to do that would be pretty special and something I really want to be a part of.

"It's pretty evident we are heading in the right direction and I just want to play my role in what will be something great."

In 2021, Andrew became the first player of South Sudanese heritage to be selected in the top five of the national draft after being taken by the Suns with pick No.5.

At Fremantle, the Dockers delisted Taberner, Ethan Hughes, Sebit Kuek and Conrad Williams.

Taberner is the highest profile player of the quartet, having kicked 173 goals across 125 games.

The 31-year-old's best season was in 2021, when he kicked 37 goals in 16 games.

Taberner also kicked seven goals against Essendon in round five, 2022.

But a devastating run of back injuries forced him on the sidelines for long periods over recent years and he has now been overtaken in the pecking order by Jye Amiss, Josh Treacy and Patrick Voss.

Taberner played just five games this year for a return of six goals, following on from just four appearances in 2023.

Hughes played 107 games for Fremantle since making his debut in 2015, including 20 last year.

But he was selected for senior selection just six times this season.

Kuek arrived at Fremantle via pick No.15 in the 2022 mid-season draft, but he tore his ACL in July 2023 and wasn't able to crack a senior game for the Dockers.

Williams was a graduate of the Club's Next Generation Academy and was selected by Fremantle as a Category B rookie in the 2022 draft period, but he never made his AFL debut.

At the Western Bulldogs, veteran Taylor Duryea and forward Lachie McNeil will remain at Whitten Oval after signing fresh deals.

McNeil, 23, has signed for two more seasons, while Duryea will play on into the 2025 season.

The pair follow in the footsteps of Buku Khamis, who signed for two more seasons earlier this week.