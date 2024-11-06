AFLW finals preview: Which teams will progress from Week 1?

Open Extended Reactions

Every AFLW finalist has its strength, but they may also be vulnerable. Regardless, there is a case to be made for each team progressing from week one of the finals series and taking a step towards the 2024 premiership.

Here's how the eight sides are shaping up for November.

Who will win the 2024 AFLW premiership? Getty/Images

North Melbourne

It's hard to argue that the Kangaroos won't sail straight through to lifting up the cup on Grand Final day after finishing undefeated (one draw) on top of the ladder with a whopping percentage of 315.4%, sitting above second-placed Hawthorn on 193.2%.

The only blight on their smooth-sailing season has been for their Skipper Emma Kearney who has been on the sidelines since week five with a strained right hamstring. Emma will have to pass a fitness test to play in their qualifying final against Adelaide.

The minor premiers have no other injury concerns, and while they will be hoping for Kearney's return, they have proven they can remain the best without their captain.

North faced Adelaide in week nine by and won by eight points, but it wasn't easy. Superstar Roo Jasmine Garner (27 disposals and two goals) and Ash Riddell (25 and six clearances) were unsurprisingly the standouts, and the Crows will need to keep them quiet if they want to progress in the finals series.

The Roos are the only undefeated team heading into finals. Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Hawthorn

The Hawks have soared into their first ever AFLW finals series and will host Brisbane in a qualifying final at IKON Park on Sunday, November 10. While they don't have the finals experience the Lions do, Hawthorn have the distinct advantage of having former Brisbane midfield coach Daniel Webster at the helm for them this year, giving them some unmatched insight into their opposition.

Not only that, some of Brisbane's most experienced players have made the leap and will play against their former side under Webster, including Greta Bodey, and former league best and fairest winner Emily Bates. After winning the McLelland Trophy and a cool $1 million for the club, 'Hokball' is alive and well and their determination and momentum is huge.

The Hawks are in terrific form as they enter their first finals series. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Brisbane Lions

Headed into their eight finals series in nine seasons, the Lions have an obvious advantage when it comes to experience at the business end of the year. Despite this, they will need to find a way to antidote Webster, Bates and Bodey's intricate knowledge of their side on the weekend. What they do have on their side is a clean bill of health, something other sides will struggle with. All-Australian winger Sophie Conway was in doubt briefly after suffering a shoulder injury in their Round 11 match against St Kilda but has since been cleared to play on Sunday.

Will the Lions go back-to-back? Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Adelaide Crows

The major advantage the Crows have over the Kangaroos is their long resume of finals experience, however these two sides have a recent rivalry to settle. North Melbourne knocked the Crows out of finals last year in a one-point preliminary final. Then, just a couple of weeks ago, they fell to them again by a measly eight points. Ebony Marinoff finished the day with 25 disposals and 16 tackles while Danielle Ponter booted three goals. Their main issue was when Ponter didn't have the ball in front of goals and fell victim to inaccuracy off the boot of others.

They'll be going in as the underdogs on Friday night after the recent loss which isn't a title they're used to, but the three-time premiers have a point to prove.

the Crows are hunting a fourth AFLW premiership. Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Fremantle Dockers

Fremantle are hopeful star defender Ash Brazill will return for their elimination final against Essendon on Saturday, which would be an almighty boost for the side which finished fifth on the ladder in the home-and-away season. Brazill is a key cog in the wheel of a young Freo defensive outfit and with Bonnie Toogood out for Essendon, it could leave a gap open for the former Pie to run riot.

Ruck Mim Strom played a prolific role in Fremantle's 14-point win over the Western Bulldogs in the final round, and had a career best 30 touches, 400 metres gained, seven score involvements and seven clearances. Strom is hitting her stride at the perfect time for their finals campaign.

The Dockers will be the raging favourites against the Bombers in Week 1 of the finals. Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Port Adelaide

Port Adelaide will be hoping for good news with both Matilda Scholz and Abbey Dowrick due to be assessed ahead of Sunday's elimination final. This is the side's first ever finals campaign and they will be desperately hoping that Scholz's minor calf strain has improved after sitting out Sunday's clash against GWS. Dowrick was a late out for that game with soreness and will be a crucial in for them.

Angela Foley and Sachi Syme celebrate Port Adelaide's win in Round 10. Photo by Mark Brake/Getty Images

Richmond

The Tigers are set to face Port Adelaide, which they may well make it through unscathed. With Sarah Hosking out with a Hamstring and the side's heavy reliance on Monique Conti, the Tigers are unlikely to be able to defeat one of the current top four the next week without a major shakeup to the list.

How far can Richmond go? Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Essendon

After just scraping into their second finals series, Essendon will have their work cut out for them. Coming in at eighth on the ladder at the end of the home-and-away season, the Bombers now face a less than ideal scenario, after co-captain Bonnie Toogood suffered a season-ending ankle injury and will be forced to watch from the sidelines.

They will head to Perth to take on Fremantle after beating Carlton and having other game results fall in their favour. With the obvious disadvantage of having to travel and be without their star forward, Essendon will be sweating on whether defender Ash Brazill is named back in the opposition's side.