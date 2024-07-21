Open Extended Reactions

In Round 19 of the 2024 AFL season, a young Docker took another big step, the Hawks kep their hot form rolling, and an unsung Crow proved to be a match-winner, but Essendon's finals hopes have taken another hit after a disastrous outing. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

ESPN/Getty Images

Adelaide

Stocks up: How good is Ben Keays going!? The unlikely match winner bobbed up again, this time with a career-high bag of five goals to help the Crows to a nail-biting win over the Bombers. Keays also had 22 disposals on the night and won two or three crucial clearances in a tense final term. Oh, and how about Josh Rachele finding his radar when it mattered most? Great win, Crows!

Stocks down: It was all celebrations for Adelaide after an impressive win on the road, but spare a thought -- or two -- for luckless defender Nick Murray. Although he escaped a second torn ACL in the space of just six games, Murray was forced to be subbed out after hyperextending his left knee. It could have been so, so much worse, but this guy can't catch a break!

Ben Keays kicked a career-high five majors for the Crows. Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Brisbane

Stocks up: The Lions are well and truly in the premiership hunt after knocking off the Swans in a top-of-the-table thriller, and it was their younger and lesser-lights in defence who stood up when it mattered late in the fourth term. With Harris Andrews off for most of the quarter getting a head injury assessment (HIA), Shadeau Brain took two important intercept marks as the Swans were surging, and chomped off a couple of daring corridor kicks to get the Lions moving the other way. Credit to Ryan Lester, too, who was also important in defence.

Stocks down: He kicked the winning goal, so let's not get too harsh on him, but Callum Ah Chee had the opportunity to put the game beyond doubt when he found himself alone running inside 50 with less than two minutes to play. Instead of taking a bounce and running the ball in, Ah Chee blazed from 40 and missed, giving the Swans back the ball and with just a two-point margin. Glad it didn't come unstuck!

Carlton

Stocks up: 'Charlie Curnow, three-time Coleman medallist' not only has a nice ring to it, but is becoming more and more realistic by the week. Think about it: Three. In. A. Row. It hasn't happened for him yet -- and hasn't been achieved since Gary Ablett in 1995 -- but it would be a phenomenal feat, and a well-earned one, too. Curnow was again too much to handle in Round 19, beaten in moments by Griffin Logue but commanding in many others, finishing with 4.2 and nine marks, and leading his side to a vital win over a brave North outfit.

Stocks down: It's been a criticism of the Blues throughout the year, but their inability to put poorer sides away has been notable, and it was again on Sunday. Carlton trailed North Melbourne by as many as three goals at parts throughout their clash, and really only put together a decent 30 minutes of footy, something fans have been frustrated by in 2024. As Carlton has found out in recent weeks, the very good teams don't let you get away with it, and North nearly didn't as well. Much to ponder ahead of September...

Collingwood

Stocks up: There aren't too many positives for this Collingwood team (seriously, there aren't) but seeing Dan McStay make his return from an ACL injury is one. The key forward gives the Pies a presence ahead of the ball they've hardly had all season, and he battled away manfully in tough conditions at the MCG, taking a team-high five marks and slotting a well-earned goal. Unfortunately, it seems his return is too little, too late for a team that is now far from a finals contender.

Stocks down: Collingwood's drop off is now in the 'unbelievable' stage. Just a completely different team to the one that won the 2023 premiership. And there isn't too much science required to be honest; players are out of form, their game plan gets picked apart week after week, they get beaten up in the middle of the park, and they can't score. Not too many people would've seen this coming after they were sitting in the top four heading into their bye, but the reality is this is not a good football team.

Essendon

Stocks up: Those out there holding Zach Merrett Brownlow Medal bet slips must be getting a little giddy. The Dons skipper has been a model of consistency all year, and though his side fell to the Crows on Friday night, Merrett is sure to pick up more votes as he chases 'Charlie'. Here's where we think Merrett sits on our Brownlow Medal predictor.

Stocks down: Whatever premiership hopes Bombers fans had dreamt of in the first half of the season must have come crashing down by now. Over the last seven weeks Essendon is 2-5, having been thumped by the Cats, outclassed by the Blues, and falling to disappointing losses to the Suns, undermanned Demons, and now Crows, at home. Would anyone be surprised if they miss the eight from here? They face Fremantle, Sydney, and Brisbane as part of their run home...

Fremantle

Stocks up: We've already sung his praises in 2024, but Josh Treacy's stocks just keep on rising and it would be remiss of us not to highlight him again. The tall forward could hardly be stopped against the Dees, finishing his afternoon with 18 touches, a season-high 12 marks, and three majors, meaning he is still yet to go goalless in a match this season. If the Dockers are to go deep this year, a lot of responsibility does rest on Treacy's shoulders. But as he has already shown, he is more than capable of handling it.

Stocks down: Unless he's allowed to play in a cast, it appears Freo skipper Alex Pearce could be set for another stint on the sidelines after lasting just two-and-a-half quarters in his comeback game from a fractured arm. Not ideal with finals edging closer...

Geelong

Stocks up: Geelong's midfield depth was always going to be a concern this season -- and it has been -- but that doesn't mean we haven't liked what we've seen from mature-age recruit Shaun Mannagh. The VFL star from Werribee has shown he is capable at competing at the top level and was solid again in tough conditions against the Bulldogs, picking up 19 possessions (12 contested), eight clearances and eight tackles.

Stocks down: You know what, everyone getting carried away with the Cats needed that reality check. Despite a decent patch of form, Geelong has some serious issues and the Bulldogs exploited them to perfection on Saturday night. The Cats are not as good as that 7-0 start to the year suggested, but they aren't as bad as that 1-6 run in the middle of the year. They're a decent enough team that has a one-finals-win ceiling.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: Damien Hardwick might continue to pull his hair out after yet ANOTHER road loss, but one player he cannot be disappointed with is Sam Flanders. 'Ned' had the ball on a string against the Giants, racking up a monster 43 disposals, nine clearances, seven inside 50s, and over 500 metres gained. It's a shame many of his teammates failed to turn up ... again.

Stocks down: If we've said it once, we've said it a million times. These Suns are embarrassing on the road and their chances of playing finals for the first time in club history has taken another massive blow. It's hard to see them making it, if we're being honest.

GWS

Stocks up: It's turning into a real purple patch of form for Lachie Whitfield. The long-time Giant racked up 40 disposals in a big win over Gold Coast at ENGIE Stadium, and provided his trademark drive, and run-and-carry from the half back line. Whitfield also had a game-high 780 metres and nine intercept possessions.

Stocks down: The Giants' accuracy is certainly a big strength, but does it make things seem better than they really are? We'll find out in due course, the Giants kicking 14.5 against the Suns after booting a staggeringly straight 17.6 the week prior, and losing the inside 50 count in both. Adam Kingsley's side went -19 on Saturday afternoon, and although it hasn't haunted them recently, it's a pattern they'd like to avoid come September.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: You just knew Jack Ginnivan was going to play a blinder against his old club. The former Pie came back to haunt his ex-teammates in a dominant display in the wet, finishing with 31 disposals, five marks, five tackles and two goals. But don't forget about the rest of Sam Mitchell's mosquito fleet, Connor McDonald and Nick Watson also kicking seven goals between them. This is going to be a very, very fun forward line to watch for a long time.

Stocks down: It's tough since the conditions were far from ideal for key position players, but youngster Calsher Dear only managed four handballs before being subbed out of the game. The team clearly lacks a big presence forward and he'll have to continue plugging a big hole for the rest of the season, so in a game where the side kicks 20 goals, it would have been nice to see him do a touch more.

Nick Watson celebrates a goal for the Hawks. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Melbourne

Stocks up: He's copped his whack at times, but fair play to Harrison Petty who has struggled to positively influence the Melbourne side consistently this season but played his role against the Dockers, finishing with 15 disposals at 100% efficiency, six marks and a goal. Not the greatest game in the world, don't get us wrong, but in a 50-point loss, there were certainly worse performers.

Stocks down: Kysaiah Pickett, the great enigma. If there is one thing this guy is missing in his game, it's consistency, which must be a serious frustration for Demons fans. The talented forward-midfielder could only manage six touches and three frees against (well, and five tackles, to be fair) against Freo, and with Melbourne's season on the line with each passing week, he needs to be someone they can turn to. Unfortunately, we just never know what we're going to get.

North Melbourne

Stocks up: If you haven't yet bought stocks in this young North Melbourne side, it's time to get on board. They've been incredibly competitive over a long stretch of the season now, and it truly looks like they've turned the corner. Sydney spanking aside (and let's face it, they've not been the only team humbled by the Swans at the SCG), the Roos look coherent, competitive, and have direction under Alastair Clarkson. With Richmond and West Coast still to come this season, they could escape with at least four wins - which looked an age away at the bye.

Stocks down: We're big fans of his physicality and burst, but the next step in George Wardlaw's development is cleaner ball use. From his 19 disposals on Sunday, he went at just 52% with with the ball, including just 46% by foot. He's an engine room beast (picking up five clearances on the day), so if he can clean up his disposal, it'll take his game to another level.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: If we were right to pot Charlie Dixon for a spate of shocking performances this season, then it's only fair we give the big man his flowers after inspiring Port to a big home win over the Tigers. Dixon wound back the clock and played like the colossus key forward he is, finishing the night with four goals and five contested marks (both season highs), as well as 10 contested possessions and seven score involvements.

Stocks down: It's just one of those seasons for Port skipper Connor Rozee, who just can't seem to stay fit. At his best he's playing like a top 10 player in the competition, but another injury concern -- this time to his hip -- could very well slow him down again. Hopefully it's just a minor speedbump for the young gun.

Charlie Dixon celebrates a goal for the Power. Photo by James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Richmond

Stocks up: There weren't too many winners for the Tigers on Saturday night after falling apart in the second half at Adelaide Oval. With that said, Daniel Rioli played four impressive quarters and could walk away with Brownlow votes. Rioli had 28 disposals, kicked two goals, won 10 intercepts, and amassed over 600 metres gained.

Stocks down: It might seem a tad unfair to criticize the Richmond backline, but you just cannot allow 18 opposition marks inside 50 and expect to win a game of footy. The Tigers were mauled by Charlie Dixon (four goals and five contested marks) and Mitch Georgiades (three goals and seven marks), both doing as they pleased all night long.

St Kilda

Stocks up: Take a bow, Tim Membrey. Game 174 might just have been the best of the lot for the long-time Saint. Membrey booted five goals -- just one short of his personal best -- but also won 23 disposals and 11 contested possessions, clunked 10 marks, and laid seven tackles. Awesome effort!

Stocks down: Unfortunately for Saints young gun Liam Henry, scans have revealed significant damage in his knee meaning he will go in for surgery and miss the remainder of the season. Adds a bit of pizzazz to a side that otherwise lacks it, so it's a big loss as Ross Lyon seeks more wins in the final stretch of the season.

Tim Membrey played a big role for the Saints against the Eagles. Josh Chadwick/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Sydney

Stocks up: With the Swans starting to feel the injury pinch, it was pleasing to see Corey Warner come in and play a handy role for the Swans across half forward. Brought on when Dane Rampe went off the field, Warner kicked a goal, directly assisted in a second, and had 13 disposals. Perhaps this is his chance to stake a claim on a best-22 spot in the run in to finals?

Stocks down: Just like that, the Swans have some injury worries, and they're coming at the wrong end of the season. Rampe injured his calf, and at his age, that might be a worry. Tom Papley's ankle injury looked quite concerning given it was rather innocuous. The Swans were relatively blessed in terms of injuries in the early part of the year, but the wheel turns for all teams, and it's fascinating to see how they respond. The good news? Sydney's four losses have come by a cumulative 10 points.

West Coast

Stocks up: Former Demon Jayden Hunt played his best game in ... maybe forever!? It was certainly his best game for West Coast. In what was a horror afternoon for the Eagles, Hunt shone with a game-high 35 disposals, 20 kicks, seven inside 50s, and 700 metres gained.

Stocks down: The likelihood of Jarrad Schofield winning the West Coast coaching gig for next season was slim, but it seems even more unlikely now after a horror loss on the road to the Saints. In his second game at the helm, Schofield and his Eagles had no answer as St Kilda ran up the score and recorded its most dominant win of the season.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: It wasn't skipper Marcus Bontempelli inspiring the Bulldogs to perhaps its best win of the season, rather Adam Treloar. The former Giant and Pie continued on his stellar season by producing a masterpiece at GMHBA Stadium. Treloar kicked three goals from 31 disposals, had a game-high nine score involvements, and laid eight tackles. Monumental!

Stocks down: What does the future hold for the once prolific ball winning midfielder Jack Macrae? Not for the first time in season 2024, Macrae was used as the sub and had little opportunity to impact when injected into the game in the fourth term. He's still only 29 years of age. Surely there's more A-grade footy left in his tank...