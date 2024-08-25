Open Extended Reactions

In Round 24 of the 2024 AFL season, Jeremy Cameron reminded the competition he's going to be a problem in September, but a Dogs defender let his side down, and a repeat offender copped yet another ban. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

ESPN/Getty Images

Adelaide

Stocks up: We've sung his praises many times since fighting his way back into the AFL side, but Riley Thilthorpe's stocks are only going in one direction, and we can't wait to see what he is capable if (fingers crossed) he can have an injury-free preseason. The powerful key forward was hard to stop on Saturday night, kicking three goals (and three behinds) from eight marks and 16 disposals.

Stocks down: If he wasn't under pressure going into the season given the side's lofty expectations, he most certainly is now. Head coach Matthew Nicks, who is tied to the club until the end of 2026, has now gone five seasons without a finals appearance. This doesn't mean the list can't do some damage -- they finished 15th this season with a percentage of 99.1 and a host of close losses -- but another underperforming year in 2025 could spell a bit of danger. It's a big preseason coming up for he and the Crows.

Brisbane

Stocks up: We just can't help but be in awe of how clean Lachie Neale is in the Brisbane midfield. the two-time Brownlow Medal winner (could it be three in a few weeks' time?) had a casual 40 disposals, seven marks, seven clearances and a goal against the Bombers, his ability to carve through zones with precision kicks and smoothness around stoppages second to none. He'll have a big role to play this September, obviously, but even if he doesn't fire, the supporting cast of Will Ashcroft and Josh Dunkley is still dangerous enough to win the Lions big finals.

Stocks down: Can Brisbane really win the premiership with its current inaccuracy issue? We're not sure. They kicked 11.21 against the Bombers, missed several shots against the Pies a week earlier which cost them a top four berth, and they've only kicked more goals than behinds in a game once since Round 18. Yep, they've got the yips.

Carlton

Stocks up: He's often an unsung hero of Carlton's midfield, but George Hewett was clearly the Blues' best on Sunday. He picked up 32 disposals, had nine inside 50s, three centre clearances, six tackles. and kicked a goal in what was a huge display in the loss. When he's on, he's a fantastic asset for the Blues.

Stocks down: With virtually no talls in the forward line, the Blues were relying on their small forwards to step up against the Saints, but they were -- for the most part -- unsighted in the loss. Jesse Motlop had four disposals for one late goal, Corey Durdin just one behind from four disposals after recovering from a popped shoulder last week, and Orazio Fantasia was okay but went missing at times in his one-goal game. For context, Blues sub Ashton Moir came on in the fourth term, kicked a goal and had four touches in his 20% game time.

Collingwood

Stocks up: For a club with an ageing list, the Pies have certainly found one and will be pleased from the game of youngster Ed Allan on Friday night. The second-gamer looked comfortable at the level picking up 21 disposals and finishing with 10 contested possessions, six tackles and a goal to be the second highest-rated player on the ground behind star teammate Nick Daicos. As a 194cm, elite running midfielder, it looks like the former first-round draft pick has a big future in the black and white.

Stocks down: It's never fun finishing 9th, let alone in a season as close as the one we have all just endured. The Pies will be lamenting several missed opportunities and hard-luck finishes throughout the entirety of the season, ultimately missing out only on percentage, losing the same amount of games as the side in sixth, and only two wins off third.

Collingwood's Ed Allan celebrates his first AFL goal. Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Essendon

Stocks up: The Lions led by as much as 47 points on Saturday night and it took a late flurry of goals for the Bombers -- five unanswered in a final-quarter comeback -- to make Brisbane fans all around the country nervous. No surprises Zach Merrett was the mastermind behind his side's late push, the star Bomber finishing with 37 disposals (12 in the final stanza), eight marks, nine score involvements, five inside 50s and a goal. He was instrumental, as he has been all season, and is one player who can at least say he never gave up.

Stocks down: There was plenty of hype surrounding the ever-improving forward line of the Bombers going into the season, and while Harrison Jones showed all the traits of being a high-marking wingman, it just doesn't seem like that's a positional switch Brad Scott should persist with. Jones has talent, there is no denying that, but his four kicks and four clangers against the Lions were costly. We hope it works if it's persisted with, but get him back in the forward line, Brad!

Fremantle

Stocks up: It's not surprising Andrew Brayshaw was Fremantle's best player in the tough loss, throwing his body on the line and fighting until the very end. Brayshaw picked up 33 disposals, 15 contested possessions, seven marks, seven tackles, and five clearances for his efforts, finishing as the highest-rated player on the ground.

Stocks down: It's tough dealing with a tag, let alone one from Power hard-nut Willem Drew, but Caleb Serong was unfortunately not able to deal with the attention on Sunday afternoon, finishing with just 19 disposals -- his lowest count in three years! And when he did have the ability to influence the game in the way of impacting the scoreboard, he could only muster three behinds to his name, two of which were gettable shots with little physical pressure he would normally nail. It wasn't his night.

Geelong

Stocks up: It's difficult for stars of the game to have their stocks rising given the high base of their performances, but Jeremy Cameron was simply phenomenal against the Eagles on Saturday afternoon. Sure, he feasted on an undermanned defence that was missing Jeremy McGovern and Tom Barrass, but Jezza's nine goals from 14 disposals and nine marks puts him in some ominous form heading into yet another finals series for Chris Scott and the Cats. His 29.9 rating points (the highest on the ground) were his most in a match since he was a Giant back in 2018!

Stocks down: The decision whether to play retiring champion Tom Hawkins in the finals or not (if fit) won't be an easy one for Scott and his coaching staff. Cameron and Oliver Henry slotted 13 between them, while Shannon Neale has been a strong contributor in the second half of the season and kicked two of his own against the Eagles. It's dangerous to mess with a winning formula, but the lure of one of the best forwards we have seen this century is real. Intriguing selection calls are coming.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: It's been a rollercoaster year for Gold Coast but when you sit back and assess a team that disappointed for so long, teased the idea of finals, and ended up not living up to the hype, the Suns still finished the season with their best win-loss record in the AFL. It's something they can at least take into the offseason. Oh, and let's not ignore Sam Flanders, who was again superb with 29 disposals, six tackles, six clearances, 14 score involvements and two goals at the MCG, capping off his underrated campaign with another top game.

Stocks down: The Suns will be left to rue their away record in season 2024. Not winning on the road until an after-the-siren goal against the Bombers in Round 22, Damien Hardwick's side was able to top the wooden spooners in the final round of the season to make it two away wins, but that will never be a tally that takes you to September. Too little, too late.

GWS

Stocks up: It was a disappointing day down in Ballarat for the Giants, who had to swing three late changes ahead of the clash. They won't get a home qualifying final, but having the luxury of bringing players in is still a plus; Jake Riccardi, Isaac Cumming, Toby Bedford, and Brent Daniels some names that could be there to face Sydney.

Stocks down: They were the very conditions that should suit smaller players with the ball spending plenty of time on the deck, but GWS small forwards Darcy Jones (two kicks from seven disposals) and Harvey Thomas (three disposals before being subbed out) really struggled to get into the contest.

Hawthorn

Stocks up: We already knew it, but Hawthorn's firepower is not only going to be fun to watch in the first week of finals (and potentially more), but it's also going to be very difficult to stop. Dylan Moore kicked four goals, Nick 'The Wizard' Watson and Connor McDonald both booted three, Jack Ginnivan chimed in with two -- as did skipper James Sicily and damaging wingman Massimo D'Ambrosio -- and Jai Newcombe picked up 35 disposals and 15 score involvements in the 124-point win. These Hawks are good. Like, really good.

Stocks down: The ruck battle between Tristan Xerri and Lloyd Meek was almost as enjoyable as the match itself, the two big fellas going back-and-forth and giving away five frees each in a spicy contest in the tough conditions. It didn't matter on the day, but ill-discipline and giving away possession unnecessarily could be costly in September. Careful, Lloyd.

Melbourne

Stocks up: The Demons lacked a considerable amount of effort on Friday night and looked as disinterested as a player could with nothing to play for, but skipper Max Gawn, as usual, at least looked like he cared about finishing the season on a high. Without many helpers, Gawn had 25 hit outs, 20 disposals, a game-high 13 clearances, five clearances and five marks. Another exceptional year from the champion ruckman.

Stocks down: Let's be honest, he wasn't helped by Darcy Moore going to ground, but until Kysaiah Pickett learns to not approach contests with the intention to bump opponents -- fairly or not -- he will continue to find himself in trouble with the MRO and tribunal. He's got history, Kozzy, and now he faces the prospect of a delayed start to yet another season...

North Melbourne

Stocks up: They were well beaten on the day, but you can't help but still applaud the effort from co-captain Jy Simpkin down in Tassie, registering 25 disposals, nine tackles, five clearances, 25 pressure acts and kicking three of his side's seven goals. Fair play.

Stocks down: Regardless of the notable steps forward they took in the second half of the season, and the improvement they got out of several youngsters, North Melbourne's win-loss record still reads 3-20, and they finished with the worst percentage in the competition. Sure, you can be optimistic about them, but these results pursue into 2025, some questions are going to be asked...

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: Jason Horne-Francis was absolutely brilliant against the Dockers and turned in a match-winning performance just when his side needed him, finishing with 20 disposals, two goals and eight score involvements, and having the class and poise to impact the game like no one else. Also, let's applaud teammate Logan Evans' stat line of 23 disposals and 23 kicks! Just what you want from a defender.

Stocks down: Dan Houston was already a big loss for the Power, but losing fellow ball user Kane Farrell off half back is the last thing Ken Hinkley needed. Now, he faces the prospect of not having either of those two throughout the finals series, Farrell subbed out of the game against Freo with a hamstring strain and almost certain to miss several weeks. Ouch.

Richmond

Stocks up: Premiership Tiger Daniel Rioli was one of the most influential players on the ground in what could still prove to be his final outing in Richmond colours (time will tell). Rioli had 30 disposals, 562 metres gained, six inside 50s and two goals to cap off a ripping season off half back. Big ups to their retiring players Dustin Martin, Dylan Grimes, and Marlion Pickett, too, who were each given an emotional send-off in front of the Tiger army on Saturday afternoon.

Stocks down: A miserable season has finally come to an end for the Richmond faithful, the club winning its first wooden spoon since 2004. Injury issues, new game plan, inexperience on every line and a lack of competitiveness led to just two wins and 21 losses -- yeah, that's rough.

Richmond retirees Dylan Grimes (L), Marlion Pickett and Dustin Martin. Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

St Kilda

Stocks up: Saints small forward Jack Higgins is the very definition of 'if at first you don't succeed, try again'. He'd had a pretty average afternoon leading into his last-minute heroics, but popped up at the right time to deliver the Saints a last-minute victory.

Stocks down: ...But, ironically, Higgins' last-gasp snap might cost the Saints in 2025; the win over the Blues moved them up to 12 on the ladder, in the 'middle band' for next year's fixture...

JACK HIGGINS WINS IT FOR THE SAINTS 🤯#AFLBluesSaints pic.twitter.com/joBLZior43 — AFL (@AFL) August 25, 2024

Sydney

Stocks up: Saturday night was a great win for Sydney, they started well and were finally able to play four quarters of football, just in time for finals. Isaac Heeney was a late out but as per usual another star stands up and this time it was Nick Blakey. Blakey was influential off the half-backline with 673 metres gained, 32 disposals and 2 goals.

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

Stocks down: The Swans have looked strong against lower placed sides, so beating the 15th placed Crows comfortably at home shouldn't be shocking. But the last time Sydney beat a team in the top eight was Round 15 against the Giants, with losses coming to the Bulldogs, Lions, and Port Adelaide (by 112 points). Heading into finals week 1 the Swans will have a tough task against an in-form top four team in GWS.

West Coast

Stocks up: There is never too much to like in any shellacking, let alone ones to the tune of 93 points, but it was great to see mid-season draftee Jack Hutchinson find plenty of the footy at GMHBA Stadium, the versatile forward racking up 24 disposals, six clearances, and five inside 50s in his best game at the level. There's something to work with, there...

Stocks down: The last thing the Eagles need now is to lose Jake Waterman out of that forward line. It hasn't happen yet, and it might not happen at all, but the swirling rumours and clubs being keen -- as they should -- on the breakout forward is never ideal as the club languishes at the foot end of the ladder.

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: The Bulldogs have been able to turn their season around after a slow start and some mediocre footy, and, although their list quality is obvious, positional switches made by Luke Beveridge have proven to be a masterstroke. Ed Richards has been brilliant moving into the midfield, and picked up another 29 disposals and two classy goals against the Giants, while Rory Lobb continues to hold his own as a key defender and will be an important cog in September.

Stocks down: Speaking of key defenders... The Bulldogs' chances without Liam Jones now certainly dip come finals time, his aerial ability, strength one-on-one and composure always critical in the backline. Regardless of who the Dogs play in the elimination final, he's a big, big loss, his dangerous tackle on Aaron Cadman almost certain to see him miss at least one week.