Théo Pourchaire is returning to Arrow McLaren for Sunday's IndyCar race in Toronto after Alexander Rossi broke his right thumb in practice Friday.

Pourchaire rejoins Arrow after he was surprisingly dropped by the team in June so it could sign 19-year-old Nolan Siegel to a multiyear contract.

In announcing the quick substitution, Arrow McLaren said Pouchaire is flying to Toronto from Europe and will miss Saturday morning's practice session. He is scheduled to arrive in time to qualify the No. 7 car Saturday afternoon.

Rossi was injured when he crashed into the Turn 8 wall trying to save the car.

"It's unfortunate because the injury occurred when I almost made it around the corner and I didn't want to give up on it, so I didn't quite get my hands off the wheel in time," Rossi said in a statement.

Rossi said he hopes to recover in time for IndyCar's next race at Gateway on Aug. 17 after a break for the Olympics.

Pourchaire competed in five races for Arrow McLaren earlier this season after helping to take over the No. 6 car for the injured David Malukas. Pouchaire's best result was 10th at the Grand Prix of Detroit.