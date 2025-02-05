Reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin fractured his hand and foot and will require surgery after a nasty crash in preseason testing in Sepang, Malaysia, on Wednesday, casting doubts on his title defense this season.

Martin, who made the switch from Pramac Racing to Aprilia after winning the 2024 MotoGP championship, lost control of his bike in Turn 2, where a highside launched the 27-year-old into the air before he landed hard on the tarmac.

The Spaniard hit the track face-first as his helmet shattered and the session was briefly red-flagged. He was taken to the medical center by ambulance before being moved to the hospital for further checks.

This was @88jorgemartin's awful highside in his first hours with the number 1 plate 💢



He's at the hospital undergoing tests due to left foot and right hand pain. Updates will follow and in the meantime, we're sending our best wishes to the World Champ 💪#MotoGP pic.twitter.com/2UQtHKOq1w — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) February 5, 2025

"Jorge Martin has been diagnosed with a right hand fracture and fractures in his left foot. He has undergone a CT scan and MRI, both of which were negative for any injuries," MotoGP said in a statement. "He will stay in hospital overnight and tomorrow he will fly back to Europe to undergo surgery on both his right hand and left foot."

Martin won the 2024 title in the final race of the season, denying Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati a third straight championship.

Martin has three weeks to recover before the first Grand Prix of the season at Thailand's Chang International Circuit starting Feb. 28.

Earlier, Trackhouse Racing's Raul Fernandez was also forced to withdraw from the three-day test after suffering hand and foot fractures. Trackhouse Racing also uses Aprilia bikes.

Testing in Malaysia will run until Friday before the series moves to Thailand for further tests the following week.